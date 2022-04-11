Tories call for housing tax changes ahead of council elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tories call for housing tax changes ahead of council elections

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 12.03am
The Scottish Conservatives are calling for an increase to homebuilding targets (Ben Birchall/PA)

Councils should be given the power to change housing taxes in order to better suit local areas, the Scottish Conservatives have said.

Ahead of the party’s manifesto launch on Thursday, leader Douglas Ross said the Tories would propose that local authorities can vary thresholds on Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) to take higher local prices into account.

The manifesto will include a pledge that councillors will support a raising of the national threshold for LBTT from £145,000 to £250,000.

Average prices vary across Scotland when it comes to homes, with parts of Glasgow and Edinburgh costing far higher than other areas.

Houses in some parts of Glasgow cost far more than other areas (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Ross also outlined plans to increase targets on homebuilding to 25,000 new properties per year.

In a bid to reach that proposed higher target, the Scottish Conservatives are pushing for the doubling of the Rural Housing Fund.

The party said that doing so would help in incentivising construction in remote and rural communities.

Mr Ross highlighted the “unattainable dream” of owning property for many in Scotland, and added that more must be done to address the issue.

Douglas Ross is calling for changes to the LBTT threshold (Russell Cheyne/PA)

He said: “Every working person across Scotland should have the opportunity to buy their own home.

“For too many people, property ownership has become an unattainable dream. Skyrocketing house prices are making it unaffordable, even for families with good incomes.

“We have to do more to promote housebuilding because the best way to address the increases in house prices is to build more homes.

“Across Scotland, there is a real need for more affordable and high-quality homes.

“We are setting out proposals to increase housebuilding across Scotland that would make homes more affordable and provide a huge boost to local economies.

“Scottish Conservative councillors will support increasing the rate of housebuilding and encourage home ownership for more working people across Scotland.”

