Asylum seeker who stabbed six people made 72 phone calls before attack – report

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 12.05pm
Police officers at the scene outside the Park Inn hotel in West George Street, Glasgow, where Badreddin Abadlla Adam stabbed six people (Andrew Milligan/PA)
An asylum seeker who was shot dead after stabbing six people called the Home Office and various migrant support groups more than 70 times before his attack, it has been reported.

Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, was one of hundreds of asylum seekers moved into hotels in Glasgow at the start of lockdown.

It is understood he had contacted the Home Office, the housing and social care provider Mears, and the charity Migrant Help 72 times about his health and accommodation in the period leading up to the attack.

An internal Home Office evaluation, seen by the BBC, said his calls “should have acted as a warning”.

It also found Adam had complained to staff in the hotel and was in touch with the Home Office about an assisted voluntary return to his home country.

Park Inn Hotel stabbings – Glasgow
Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, from Sudan, was shot dead by officers after six people – including 42-year-old police constable David Whyte – were injured in the incident on Friday at the Park Inn Hotel on West George Street (Police Scotland handout/PA)

The review is said to have made various recommendations, including developing a system to identify patterns of contact which may cause concern, and ensuring hotel staff are given “mental health awareness and de-escalation training.”

A spokesperson for the Home Office said “significant” changes have now been made.

On June 26 2020, Adam stabbed six people in the Park Inn hotel in Glasgow, including three other asylum seekers, police constable David Whyte and two members of hotel staff.

Refugees for Justice was among multiple organisations and charities at the time raising concerns after Mears, which was subcontracted by the Home Office, moved refugees from self-contained accommodation to hotels.

Its members have been been campaigning for an independent public inquiry into the Park Inn incident since 2020.

The organisation’s Dylan Fotoohi told the BBC the Home Office review is a “shameful cover-up attempt”.

He said: “Lessons have not been learned, there has been no meaningful investigation, the biased evaluation report by the Home Office has been kept hidden, and they have now expanded the exact same practice that led to these tragedies in Glasgow to other cities in Scotland.

“This is utterly unacceptable.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Due to the pandemic the Home Office had to use an unprecedented number of hotels for asylum seekers, including in Glasgow.

“The use of hotels is unacceptable and we are working hard to find appropriate accommodation for asylum seekers but local authorities must do all they can to help house people permanently.

“Since this horrific incident we have undertaken a number of significant changes to keep asylum seekers safe, including how we, our contractors and charities spot vulnerable individuals and provide them with wraparound support and appropriate accommodation.

“The Home Office has completed the majority of recommendations in the review which found that hotels in Glasgow were of a good standard, clean and well-maintained.

“Our New Plan for Immigration, which is going through Parliament now, will fix the broken asylum system, enabling us to grant protection to those entitled to it and to remove those with no right to be here more quickly.”

