‘Simply no way’ PM and Chancellor can continue after lockdown fines – bereaved

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 2.55pm
The National Covid Memorial Wall in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Bereaved families have said there is “simply no way” the Prime Minister and Chancellor can continue in their posts, after they were told they will be fined as part of a police probe into allegations of lockdown parties held at Downing Street.

The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group called for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to step down after their “truly shameless” behaviour.

Lobby Akinnola, spokesman for the group, said it is “unbelievably painful” to know that the PM was breaking his own lockdown rules while families were cut off from their dying loved ones because they followed them.

He said: “The fact that the Prime Minister and his Chancellor then lied about it, and would have continued to do so if the police hadn’t intervened, is truly shameless.

“They broke the law. But even worse, they took us all for mugs.”

Mr Akinnola, whose father Olufemi Akinnola died with coronavirus in April 2020 aged 60, said Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak would be “gone by tonight” if they had any decency.

He said: “There is simply no way either the Prime Minister or Chancellor can continue.

“Their dishonesty has caused untold hurt to the bereaved.

“Not only that, but they have lost all credibility with the wider public, which could cost lives if new variants mean restrictions are needed in the future.”

Earlier on Tuesday the group said it is  “now indisputable” that widespread rule-breaking occurred in and around Downing Street, after police  investigating allegations of lockdown parties made more than 50 referrals for fines.

The Metropolitan Police said at least 30 more fixed penalty notices will be issued by the ACRO Criminal Records Office, in addition to 20 referrals made at the end of March.

Matt Fowler, co-founder of the group, said it is indisputable that those in charge of the country were “partying and rule breaking en masse”, adding: “It’s a reality that is unbelievably painful for bereaved families like mine to face as we try and move forward with our lives.”

