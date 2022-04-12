Scottish Greens ‘could hold balance of power’ in council elections – co-leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Scottish Greens ‘could hold balance of power’ in council elections – co-leaders

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 3.57pm
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Scottish Greens have not ruled out coalitions with other political parties in upcoming council elections.

Speaking at the party’s manifesto launch in East Kilbride on Tuesday, co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater said the “collaborations” could be arranged with any party – excluding the Scottish Conservatives.

The party’s manifesto sets out priorities to tackle the climate crisis through local policies – under the banner of ‘think global, act local’.

Bus services would be privatised in the plans and councillors, if elected, would ensure local authorities had a zero-waste plan and improved bin services.

Helping families through the cost-of-living crisis also features in the manifesto by proposing a statutory guidance to cap school uniform costs and automatically cancel all outstanding school meal debts owed by families.

And a key commitment promises to push for a wage rise for social care workers – putting them in line with NHS staff at £15 per hour.

General Election 2017
Green party co-leader Patrick Harvie (Andrew Milligan/PA)

In 2017, the party returned its highest number of elected councillors and currently holds 17 seats in local authorities.

Building on this at the May 5 election will be key to its success, according to Ms Slater, as the party put forward candidates in two-thirds of Scotland’s council wards.

That could see local Greens councillors enter into administration with other political parties to ensure their policies are considered.

Speaking at a press conference following the manifesto launch, Ms Slater ruled out any link up with the Tories, however said the party was “absolutely interested” in holding the balance of power with either Labour, SNP or the Liberal Democrats.

She said: “The Scottish Greens believe in consensus, negotiations and grown-up politics.

“We’ve shown Holyrood that working with other parties can lead to good government and that kind of grown-up politics that we all want to see.

“Greens are absolutely interested in working with other parties across Scotland.

“We wouldn’t work with the Scottish Tories but other parties have common interests to make sure that we can deliver all that we want to deliver in terms of active travel, nature restoration, better recycling, all those things that matter.

“It of course will depend on the exact electoral amounts in each council but there’s possibility that the Greens can hold the balance of power just about anywhere.”

And Mr Harvie said disagreements on constitutional issues would not stop collaborations with Labour or the Liberal Democrats at local level.

He said: “We wouldn’t dictate to any local group of Green councillors what the right solution is for their area.

Scottish Green Party conference
Party co-leader Lorna Slater launched the manifesto alongside Patrick Harvie on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Something that is polarising and divisive at a national level doesn’t stop you working together at local level.

“Politics has way too much of that toxic, hostile, polarised division when actually communities work best when folk try to find a common ground.”

The party’s manifesto launch is centred around tackling global issues with local action, and a lot of important decision-making powers to tackle the climate emergency occur at a council level, according to Ms Slater.

