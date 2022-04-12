‘We missed out’ – Mother whose son died with brain tumour calls for PM to go

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘We missed out’ – Mother whose son died with brain tumour calls for PM to go

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 12.04am Updated: April 13 2022, 9.19am
A mother whose son died due to a brain tumour in 2021 has called for Boris Johnson to resign after the Prime Minister was fined for attending his own birthday bash in Downing Street during Covid restrictions (Hazel Harrison)
A mother whose son died in 2021 due to a brain tumour has called for Boris Johnson to resign after the Prime Minister was fined for attending his own birthday bash in Downing Street during Covid restrictions.

Hazel Harrison, 39, from Bishop’s Itchington in Warwickshire, said the restrictions had meant she had been unable to do the things she would have liked with her son Michael, 21, before he died in February 2021.

She added that, in light of the Prime Minister’s fine, she felt as though she should have “disregarded the rules” instead.

Hazel Harrison (right) with her son Michael, who died in 2021
“I cannot believe that he’s still in his position as Prime Minister,” Ms Harrison told the PA news agency on Tuesday.

“I just think how can he possibly stay where he is when he’s broken the law?

“We gave up so much, and Michael missed out on so much in those last few months of his life.

“I just find it absolutely despicable. Words just can’t even do it justice, really.”

Michael was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2018 and was undergoing chemotherapy when Covid-19 emerged in 2020.

His clinically vulnerable status meant he needed to be protected by his family, while he had to attend scans and appointments alone.

“We weren’t able to have the support that we perhaps might have had from friends and family, because lockdown was happening,” Ms Harrison said.

“So, we just felt like we were really on our own with it. And we wanted to do the right thing – we wanted to follow the rules like everybody else.

“I guess looking back on it now, we missed out on doing all the things with him that you would have done knowing that your child is not going to be with you for much longer.

“I didn’t really appreciate that at the time. But looking back on it now, it’s really kind of hit me with all the things that we missed out on.

“It makes me feel like… we should have disregarded the rules ourselves. Because if (Boris Johnson) can, then why should we have sacrificed all those things?”

Hazel Harrison wearing PPE to visit her son Michael
Ms Harrison said that only 30 people were allowed to attend Michael’s funeral, while no celebration was permitted afterwards.

She added that the 30 minutes they were allowed to mourn her son “simply wasn’t enough” while they paid hundreds of pounds extra to stream the funeral to those who could not be there.

“The amount that they will have been fined won’t even register in their pockets,” she said of the Prime Minister and the Chancellor.

“The sort of everyday person, had they have been fined, that would have been a lot of money for them.

“But for them, it won’t even register and it’ll just be like water off a duck’s back.”

