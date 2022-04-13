Two new trade and investment envoys appointed for US markets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two new trade and investment envoys have been appointed to promote Scotland’s business interests to markets in the US.

Suneil Mishra and Andy MacMillan, who are both based in California, will help in identifying opportunities in new international markets, as well as supporting export interests through trade-related visits and events.

Mr Mishra is president of Mishra Consulting LLC and has worked in new and emerging technologies for more than 25 years, while Mr Macmillan is a tech and enterprise software company executive.

Trade Minister Ivan McKee said: “Our growth export plan, A Trading Nation, committed to expanding the volunteer envoy network to up to 12, and it’s great to have Suneil and Andy on board, taking our numbers up to 11.

“The network has already had great success in opening doors, and identifying strategic opportunities to support our export, capital investment and foreign direct investment efforts.

“Our USA-based envoys can provide further insights, intelligence, introductions and advocacy focused on building trade, as well as inward and capital investor relations, with a particular focus on high growth markets in technology.

“One of the key ambitions in our national strategy for economic transformation is to harness trade to support our wider economic, social and environmental aims, by opening new markets and building a fairer and more equal society.”

Mr Mishra said: “Andy and I are excited to raise the profile of Scotland in the most technologically advanced and largest economy in the world.

“We will not only be promoting Scotland as a source for innovative solutions in this competitive market but also as a destination for expanding the global footprint of US companies.”