Mother secures visa for Ukrainian best friend after 12-day hunger strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Mother secures visa for Ukrainian best friend after 12-day hunger strike

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 10.01am Updated: April 13 2022, 10.07am
Rend Platings with a photo of her friend Kristina Korniiuk, who has secured a visa to come to the UK under the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme. (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Rend Platings with a photo of her friend Kristina Korniiuk, who has secured a visa to come to the UK under the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme. (Joe Giddens/ PA)

A mother-of-one has secured a visa for her best friend, from Ukraine, after spending 12 days on hunger strike.

Rend Platings, of Cambridge, will host friend Kristina Korniiuk, 34, of Kyiv, who has now been granted a visa under the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.

Ms Platings said the visa application was made within minutes of the scheme opening last month.

She started a hunger strike on April 1 after hearing nothing except an acknowledgement, stating that the “delay in issuing visas is adding to an already appalling humanitarian crisis”.

The charity chief executive ended her hunger strike on Tuesday, after Ms Korniiuk’s visa was granted, but said she will continue to campaign in other ways as more people await visas.

Ms Platings said it “feels amazing” that Ms Korniiuk can come to the UK.

Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Rend Platings and her husband Michael outside their home in Cambridge, which they have painted in the colours of the Ukraine flag in a show of support for friends in the country. (Joe Giddens/ PA)

“It’s long overdue but I feel really relieved that she now is able to come,” she said.

Ms Platings, who has painted her home in the colours of the Ukraine flag in a show of support for friends in the country, said her eight-year-old daughter Samantha “screamed with joy” when she learned Ms Korniiuk’s visa had been granted.

“She cried with joy, she was so happy about it,” she said.

“I’m really relieved about it and Kristina, I spoke to her, she rang me straight after I got the news, she’s delighted.

“She thinks it must be my hunger strike that brought it about more quickly as there are lots of people still waiting.

“It’s a shame we had to go through all of this and there are people still waiting.”

The 5ft 7ins tall (170cms) mother said she was “really sick” during her hunger strike and dropped from 10 stone 1lb (64kg) to 8 stone 7lbs (54kg).

Describing how she kept going, she said: “I was just thinking, she’s there in a difficult situation, it’s unbearable for her to be waiting for a long time so I can tolerate this until at least she gets her visa.”

Ms Platings said she may go to Ukraine to help her friend travel to the UK as she said Ms Korniiuk is “quite broken”.

Ms Korniiuk is currently in the city of Yaremche, in the west of Ukraine, having fled Kyiv, and has relatives in the Donbas who want to stay.

Ms Platings said she hopes Ms Korniiuk will be able to join her in Cambridge within a week to 10 days.

She added it is a “difficult decision” for Ms Korniiuk to leave as she does not know if she will see her family again.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier