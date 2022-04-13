Average house prices jump by £27,000 in a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Average house prices jump by £27,000 in a year

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 10.27am
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

The average UK house price in February was £27,000 higher than a year earlier as it reached a record £277,000, according to official data.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said prices increased by 10.9% in February against the same month last year.

This highlighted an acceleration in price growth after the statistics body reported a 10.2% rise in January.

February’s jump in prices was beyond the expectations of experts, with analysts having forecast 10.1%.

Ceri Lewis, house prices statistician at the ONS, said: “House prices rose again this month, with prices in the UK and England now at record levels.

“The fast rise in UK rental prices also continued, with their highest annual growth in nearly six years.

“All nations and regions saw increases, with London experiencing its strongest rise in a year.”

The ONS said house prices in England grew by 10.7% to an average of £296,000 in February.

Wales reported a rise of 14.2% to £205,000, while prices increased by 11.7% to £181,000 in Scotland, and by 7.9% to £159,000 in Northern Ireland.

Prices across London saw the lowest annual growth in England but picked up slightly to rise by 8.1% as the return of City workers bolstered the capital’s recovery.

North London estate agent Jeremy Leaf said: “These numbers show house prices continuing on their apparently inexorable upward path but that’s not quite what’s happening on the ground now.

“Demand is still well ahead of supply but concerns about the rising cost of living, squeezed pay packets and potentially further interest rate rises are reducing price growth and transaction numbers.

“Looking forward, we expect activity to return to more ‘normal’ pre-pandemic conditions as supply picks up as part of the usual spring bounce.”

The ONS also revealed that private rental prices paid by tenants across the UK increased by 2.4% in the year to March, up slightly from 2.3% the previous month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier