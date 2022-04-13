More time urged for sex education to prevent pupils sharing explicit images

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
More time urged for sex education to prevent pupils sharing explicit images

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 12.01pm
(PA)
Teachers have called for more time to be allocated for sex education to prevent pupils sharing explicit images of themselves.

At the National Education Union’s annual conference in Bournemouth, teachers called for schools to have high-quality relationships and sex education (RSE), and for schools and colleges to have the time to fully embed this in the curriculum.

One teacher said that Year 11 girls at his school had been pressured by their boyfriends into sharing images of themselves, and that this had exposed gaps in how the school approached RSE.

Member Amy Fletcher said that pornography was having a harmful impact on her pupils and that porn was “laced with sexist, heteronormative, racist and ableist tropes”.

She said it perpetuated “damaging and degrading views towards women”.

“We can’t ignore that many of the ideas of the types of sex children want to try after watching porn may be violent,” she said.

Member Jon Reddiford said: “We had a really horrible set of incidents in my school in last year’s Year 11.

“I think it was going on for a long time before it started to emerge to staff that a number of the girls were taking explicit photos of themselves and sending it to their boyfriends, which later were being shared around.

“It later then emerged that some pressure was being put on the girls from their boyfriends to do this, and when we started unpicking it a little bit more that was definitely the case,” he said.

He said the school had “frankly treated it as a behaviour issue” and that while this may have been the case, “a bigger picture needed to be tackled”.

“The fact that these kind of images were easily available to 15 and 16-year-olds, and the fact that there wasn’t the space in school to discuss them in a way that is appropriate for teenagers… made it much harder for us to deal with it,” he said.

“We had to go back to square one, and also think about what we were doing with our Year 7s and Year 8s in terms of the RSE curriculum, so that this kind of thing, number one, hopefully wouldn’t happen again, and number two, could be dealt with in a way that didn’t involve disciplinary procedures,” he said.

The NEU raised concerns over “the prevalence of pornography which shows the harmful and humiliating treatment of women”.

They cited a 2021 Ofsted report which found that 90% of girls and 50% of boys had reported that either they or their peers had been sent explicit pictures they did not wish to see “a lot” or “sometimes”.

A 2019 report from the British Board of Film Classification found that two thirds (66%) of 14 to 15-year-olds had seen porn compared with 51% of 11 to 13-year-olds.

The NEU said that high-quality RSE delivered by trained staff was needed and that pupils needed to be given the space to question and challenge pornography.

Incidents of sexual harassment also needed to be consistently recorded and reported, including online abuse and violence, the NEU said, in order to intervene as early as possible to prevent abuse.

Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU, said that it was important society understood that porn was now “very readily available” with significant numbers of teenagers viewing porn online or hearing about this from their peers.

She added that young children could end up seeing porn by accident or “because of algorithms” rather than because they were seeking out explicit content.

“The majority of pornography projects a distorted view of sex and sexual relationships and it should be a matter of concern that mainstream sites regularly feature violent acts against women and girls, incest and racism,” she said.

“Children and young people may not have the critical analysis or maturity to understand or cope well with exposure to pornography.”

Dr Bousted said that this could lead to young people having a “distorted view” of relationships and that this could place pressure on young people.

“For many teenagers this is another source of intimidation, pressure and confusion.”

