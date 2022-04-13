Almost 100,000 children receive full allocation of funded care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Almost 100,000 children receive full allocation of funded care

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 12.35pm
The provision of childcare is part of a ‘flagship’ Scottish Government policy (John Stillwell/PA)

Almost 100,000 children in Scotland received the full allocation of funded childcare in January, a new report shows.

The Scottish Government’s “flagship” policy – which sought to provide 1,140 hours of funded early learning and childcare per year to children aged between two and five years old – was rolled out in August after a Covid-19 related delay.

In just four months, 111,574 children were accessing funded care, 97,887 (88%) of whom are on track to receive the full 1,140 hours.

According to the Scottish Government, families receiving the full allocation will save as much as £4,900 per year.

Children’s minister Clare Haughey said: It’s fantastic to see so many families accessing funded ELC and making significant savings – particularly at a time when so many are struggling with cost-of-living increases.

“As well as saving families money, funded ELC brings real benefits for children.

“Providing access to free, high-quality early learning and childcare enriches children’s early years and provides them with skills and confidence for starting school and beyond. It also supports parents’ ability to work, train or study.”

Of all the childcare offered, a new report by the Scottish Government showed 68% of children use a local authority-run facility, compared to 31% from private providers and 1% using childminders.

