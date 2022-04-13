Chris Mason to replace Laura Kuenssberg as BBC News political editor

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chris Mason has been announced as the new political editor of BBC News.

The 41-year-old will take over from Laura Kuenssberg next month after spending more than a decade as political correspondent at the broadcaster.

In that time, he has reported from Westminster across TV, radio and online and has presented the BBC Radio 4 programme Any Questions? since 2019.

Laura Kuenssberg is stepping down (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He said: “What a tremendous privilege to take on what, for me, is the most extraordinary job in British broadcasting and journalism.

“I clamber upon the shoulders of giants like Laura, Nick (Robinson) and Andrew (Marr) with a smattering of trepidation and a shedload of excitement and enthusiasm.

“To lead the best team of journalists in the business on the best news patch of the lot is something I’d never even dared dream of. I can’t wait to get started.”

Kuenssberg was last month announced as the new permanent presenter of the BBC’s Sunday morning politics show, replacing Marr.

Her final assignment as political editor will be covering the local elections in May.

According to the corporation’s most recent annual report, she earned between £260,000 and £264,999 for the role.

Jonathan Munro, interim director of BBC News, said: “Chris has been an exceptional correspondent in an extraordinary time for British politics.

“His calm, incisive analysis and signature candid style have been invaluable for audiences when navigating complex stories.

“His ambition and vision for the political editor role is really exciting and I wish him every success in the new post.”

Originally from Yorkshire, Mason started his career as an ITN trainee before spending time as BBC Radio 5 Live’s political reporter.

He co-presented the network’s Question Time Extra Time and also spent two years in Brussels as the Europe correspondent.

In recent years, he was co-host of political talkshow Brexitcast and still regularly appears on Newscast.

It was previously reported that Sophy Ridge, who presents the Sky News Sunday morning politics show, and Anushka Asthana, deputy political editor of ITV News, were the frontrunners for the role and that Mason had initially ruled himself out.

However, reports last week suggested Mason and Adam Fleming, co-presenter of Newscast and a long-standing friend, were competing for the role.

After the news was announced, Fleming tweeted: “Congrats to my journalistic twin brother @ChrisMasonBBC. I’m so proud of you.”

Kuenssberg was also among those congratulating Mason.

She tweeted: “Huge congrats and welcome to the best daily job in the business, to colleague, great friend and of course #newscaster @ChrisMasonBBC.”

Former BBC political editor Nick Robinson shared his congratulations on Twitter, adding that the job is a “great privilege” to have.

“Congratulations @ChrisMasonBBC on becoming the BBC’s new Political Editor who will become the nation’s trusted guide to the ins & outs and the ups & downs of our political life.

“The job’s a great privilege to have. I know you’ll relish it,” he said.

Sky News political editor Beth Rigby added: “What a great choice. Huge congratulations @ChrisMasonBBC and welcome to the Pol Ed role – the best and busiest beat in the business.

“I’m looking forward to seeing a lot more of you Chris!”

Paul Brand, UK editor for ITV News, also congratulated Mason on his new role.

He tweeted: “Huge congratulations to one of the best in British broadcasting – Chris will be an absolute asset to the BBC in this role.”

Former chancellor George Osborne, who is the new chairman of the British Museum, said the BBC had made a “great choice”.

“Like his recent predecessors he’s got the essential ingredients: communicates the real issues at stake beyond the Westminster froth, isn’t sensationalist and has excellent judgement,” he said on Twitter.