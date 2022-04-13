Humza Yousaf says indicators are ‘positive’ Scotland is exiting coronavirus wave

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Humza Yousaf has said indicators are “positive” that Scotland is exiting the current coronavirus wave but warned that it will not be the last the country will have to deal with.

The Health Secretary was speaking on Wednesday as he announced the takeover of Carrick Glen Clinic by NHS Ayrshire & Arran to become part of a network of 10 national treatment centres.

The programme forms part of the health service’s recovery as it tries to deal with an increased backlog caused by the pandemic.

When asked if Scotland is heading in the right direction in managing Covid, Mr Yousaf said that “being honest, and being frank, this is not the last wave we are going to have to deal with”.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said there will be future waves for Scotland to have to deal with (Peter Summers/PA)

“I think there could be other waves, certainly that my public health experts tell me, that we’ll have to deal with in the course of this pandemic,” he added.

The Scottish Government is set to change its rules on wearing face coverings on public transport and in indoor settings next week.

From Monday, wearing a face mask will become guidance rather than a legal requirement across the country.

Asked if there is cause for concern over the risk of rising cases once the change is in place, the Health Secretary told the PA news agency: “The decision to move from legal requirement to public health guidance is just that.

The government’s strong public health guidance will still be for people to wear face coverings in particular settings.

Rules on face coverings on public transport and in indoor settings will be changed in Scotland on Monday (Jacob King/PA)

“I’ll still be wearing face coverings in particular settings, and we’ll be encouraging other people to do similar.

“What we have to recognise is that we can’t keep things in statute or law for a minute longer than they have to be.”

Schools across Scotland are currently on holiday for the Easter break, but the Health Secretary underlined an importance for students who are eligible for the vaccine to get it in order to protect their peers upon the return to classes.

Mr Yousaf told the PA news agency: “We know particularly for our secondary school pupils that are eligible for the vaccine, we know there’s been good uptake.

“I would encourage those that are eligible to continue to get the vaccine, because we know it offers the best protection possible, and we know the younger the age group, the lower the uptake is.

“So my strong message would be to our young children, is look, please get your vaccine. If you’re unsure about anything, ask a vaccinator, go on the NHS Inform website, talk to your other peers that have had the vaccine.

“It is the best protection possible, and by getting the vaccine, you don’t just protect yourself. You’ll protect your teachers, you’ll protect the canteen staff, you’ll protect other members of society too.”

Scotland has recorded 28 coronavirus-linked deaths and 5,513 cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest figures.

It means the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 has risen to 11,734.

The number of cases in the figures published on Wednesday is up from 4,958 the previous day.

Hospital admissions with a positive COVID-19 test have decreased. The highest number of new admissions remains as those aged 80+. pic.twitter.com/pe17DjtJ1O — Public Health Scotland (@P_H_S_Official) April 13, 2022

Public Health Scotland (PHS) data on Wednesday showed that 2,110 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 10 on the previous day, with 23 in intensive care, no change.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon backed the recommendation for members of the public to continue wearing face coverings where possible.

Ms Sturgeon said: “In recent weeks we have seen steady progress as we move back to a greater sense of normality and a more sustainable way of managing this virus.

“However, our NHS is still under pressure and the most vulnerable members of our society can still benefit from additional measures to protect them from the virus.

“That is why although the use of face coverings will become guidance rather than a legal requirement, I strongly recommend members of the public continue wearing face coverings in indoor settings where possible, and particularly when significant numbers of people are present.”

Scottish Conservative public health spokeswoman Sue Webber said: “This is welcome news – but it ought to have happened several weeks ago.

“The SNP government have been far too slow to trust the public to use their judgment on wearing face masks, having twice U-turned on lifting the blanket curb before.”