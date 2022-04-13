UK-based flagmakers selling out of Ukraine flags due to surge in demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
UK-based flagmakers selling out of Ukraine flags due to surge in demand

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 5.17pm Updated: April 13 2022, 6.39pm
(PA)
(PA)

UK-based flagmakers are selling out of Ukraine flags due to a surge in demand following Russia’s invasion.

The UK has been showing support for the people of the embattled country by parading the Ukrainian flag outside homes, shops, hotels and high streets.

However, the flags are becoming increasingly hard to come by after a surge in demand, with multiple UK flag websites constantly selling out.

Ukrainian flags in Church Street, Twickenham, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (PA/Steve Parsons)
Ukrainian flags in Church Street, Twickenham (Steve Parsons/PA)

The company Flagmakers, based in Chesterfield, has sold nearly 400 flags in the past two months. One employee said: “I’ve been here eight years and never sold a single one before this all started.

“We sold out within days when the war began and now we are constantly making them to order.”

The biggest buyers are councils and hotels, the company said.

The Flag Shop, also based in Chesterfield, has also experienced an extremely high demand from all over the country.

As well as the standard Ukraine flag, the firm said it is also manufacturing custom made flags with messages of support.

Simon Lee, 65, a law professor at the Open University, told the PA that his hometown in Buckinghamshire is filled with Ukrainian flags.

Picture taken with permission from the Twitter feed of Simon Lee of Ukrainian flags in the town of Olney in Buckinghamshire
Picture taken with permission from the Twitter feed of Simon Lee of Ukrainian flags in the town of Olney in Buckinghamshire (Simon Lee/Twitter/PA)

He said: “Our little town of Olney in Buckinghamshire has Ukrainian flags everywhere, including our house and by the church where John Newton wrote ‘Amazing Grace’ almost 250 years ago. We are in awe of the amazing Grace shown by Ukrainians.”

He added that he is particularly sympathetic to those who are caught up in war, as he used to live in Northern Ireland during the conflict.

Mr Lee has also signed up to the “Homes for Ukraine” scheme to house refugees.

“It is striking and humbling to see the streets, houses and shops show solidarity with those suffering from Ukraine”, he said.

