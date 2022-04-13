Asylum seekers expected to be flown to Rwanda for processing in Government plans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Asylum seekers will be flown for processing in Rwanda under Government plans expected to be announced as ministers face pressure to tackle small boat crossings of the Channel.

Boris Johnson is set to argue on Thursday that action is needed to combat the “vile people smugglers” turning the ocean into a “watery graveyard”.

But charities warned the “cruel and nasty decision” to “offshore” some asylum seekers in the East African nation more than 6,000 miles away will fail to address the issue and “lead to more human suffering and chaos” at an estimated cost of £1.4 billion.

Home Secretary Priti Patel was expected to set out further details of a “migration and economic development partnership” with Rwanda after a speech from the Prime Minister.

A group of people are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel on Wednesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Under pressure after being fined for breaching coronavirus laws, Mr Johnson will say that the number of people making the perilous crossing of the Channel could reach 1,000 a day within weeks, after around 600 arrived on Wednesday.

“I accept that these people – whether 600 or one thousand – are in search of a better life; the opportunities that the United Kingdom provides and the hope of a fresh start,” he is expected to say.

“But it is these hopes – these dreams – that have been exploited. These vile people smugglers are abusing the vulnerable and turning the Channel into a watery graveyard, with men, women and children drowning in unseaworthy boats and suffocating in refrigerated lorries.”

Mr Johnson will argue the nation voted to “control” immigration in the Brexit referendum rather than control borders, and say that “our compassion may be infinite, but our capacity to help people is not”.

“So just as Brexit allowed us to take back control of legal immigration by replacing free movement with our points-based system, we are also taking back control of illegal immigration, with a long-term plan for asylum in this country,” he is expected to say.

“It is a plan that will ensure the UK has a world-leading asylum offer, providing generous protection to those directly fleeing the worst of humanity, by settling thousands of people every year through safe and legal routes.”

Many details of the expected announcement, such as whether it would apply just to those who arrived by what the Government calls illegal means, remained unclear.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, urged the Government to “immediately rethink its plans”.

“We are appalled by the Government’s cruel and nasty decision to send those seeking sanctuary in our country to Rwanda,” he said.

“Every day we are hearing the stories of desperate Ukrainian families fleeing war. This is the brutal reality faced by refugees escaping conflicts all over the world, who this Government now wants to treat as no more than human cargo to be shipped elsewhere.

“Offshoring the UK’s asylum system will do absolutely nothing to address the reasons why people take perilous journeys to find safety in the UK.

“It will do little to deter them from coming to this country, but only lead to more human suffering and chaos – at a huge expense of an estimated £1.4 billion a year.”

The expected deal with Rwanda comes after other locations touted – including Ascension Island, Albania and Gibraltar – were rejected, at times angrily by the nations suggested.

Peers could mount fresh resistance to the measure, having already inflicted a series of defeats to the Government’s Nationality and Borders Bill.

The legislation is currently in a tussle between the Commons and the Lords after peers defeated ministers, including with a demand that offshore asylum claims should be subject to approval by both Houses of Parliament.

Sonya Sceats, the chief executive of the Freedom from Torture charity, said plans to “imprison refugees in prison camps in Rwanda is deeply disturbing and should horrify anybody with a conscience”.

“It is even more dismaying that the UK Government has agreed this deal with a state known to practice torture, as we know from the many Rwandan torture survivors we have treated over the years,” she said.

“Boris Johnson hopes that this cynical announcement will distract from his own lawbreaking and shore up his party’s plummeting support in the upcoming local elections.

“But while the Prime Minister keeps flogging his toxic anti-refugee ideology, the extraordinary compassion shown by the British public to those fleeing the war in Ukraine shows that he has dangerously misjudged the public mood.”

Ministers have been under pressure to accept more refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with the visa system criticised for being too bureaucratic.

Zoë Abrams, Executive Director at the British Red Cross: “We are profoundly concerned that the UK Government is proposing to send traumatised people half-way round the world to Rwanda.

“The financial and human cost will be considerable; evidence from where offshoring has been implemented elsewhere shows it leads to profound human suffering, plus the bill that taxpayers will be asked to foot is likely to be huge.

“We are not convinced this drastic measure will deter desperate people from attempting to cross the Channel either. People come here for reasons we can all understand, like wanting to be reunited with loved ones, or because they speak the language. Making it harsher may do little to stop them risking their lives.

“The UK has a proud history of helping people when they are fleeing from war and persecution. From the Kindertransport to the huge outpouring of public support we have seen for refugees from Ukraine, we know that the British people want us to be a force for good in the world when people are facing major crisis.

“We ask the Government to urgently rethink these plans; the offshoring of human beings should play no part in the UK’s asylum system. It’s not too late for MPs to ensure that the Nationality and Borders Bill to ensure it creates a fairer more humane asylum system before it becomes law.”