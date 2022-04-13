House listings increase for first time in a year, say surveyors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
House listings increase for first time in a year, say surveyors

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 12.03am
Surveyors said new house listings have grown for the first time in a year (Yui Mok/PA)
The number of new homes being listed for sale has risen for the first time in a year as buying demand remains resilient despite the cost-of-living crisis, according to surveyors.

The latest RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) residential market survey said an increase in listings has helped drive a “modest” rise in sales last month.

RICS said the report showed a net balance of 8% of property professionals witnessed a rise in the volume of fresh listings coming onto the sales market.

Simon Rubinsohn, RICS chief economist, said: “It is encouraging that a little more stock appears to be returning to the market.

“This is still early days in that inventory remains not far off historic lows but if the trend continues, it could help to create a better balance between supply and demand.”

However, he said there is still a way to go until this become long-term enough to thwart price increases in the industry.

The new figures also showed a net balance of 9% of respondents reporting a rise in new buyer enquiries for the month.

Experts at the trade body said it was the first time since the pandemic that supply of properties and demand from potential buyers had been so closely aligned.

Mr Rubinsohn added: “Despite mounting concerns about both the macro environment and the war in Ukraine, for now the feedback to the RICS survey shows the housing market remains resilient.

“Rising interest rates have begun to push up the cost of mortgage finance but debt servicing remains low in a historic context which helps to explain why the new buyer enquiries indicator remains in positive territory.”

In March, a balance of 74% of respondents saw a rise in house prices, almost identical to the average seen over the past 12 months, according to RICS.

