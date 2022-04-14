High-profile SNP figures ‘getting away with promoting transphobia’ – Harvie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

High-profile SNP figures ‘getting away with promoting transphobia’ – Harvie

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 9.55am
Patrick Harvie said there must be ‘calm and measured’ discussion around the Bill (Jane Barlow/PA)
Patrick Harvie said there must be ‘calm and measured’ discussion around the Bill (Jane Barlow/PA)

The SNP has allowed a “significant” number of its members to “get away with promoting transphobia”, Scottish Government minister Patrick Harvie has said.

The ruling party has been hit by divisions over reforming the Gender Recognition Act, with some high-profile figures expressing concern about women’s safety.

The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill was introduced earlier this year, pledging to reduce the time a person has to live in their acquired gender from two years to three months, with a further three-month “reflection period” before they can receive a gender recognition certificate, as well as lowering the age at which one can be obtained from 18 to 16.

It is not yet known if SNP MSPs will be given a free vote on the issue as the Bill makes its way through Holyrood.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland on Thursday, Green co-leader – and Scottish Government minister by virtue of a powersharing agreement between the two parties – Mr Harvie said the legislation would likely pass and “the sky would not fall in”.

He added: “I think it’s true that there is still a significant number of high-profile people within the SNP who have been allowed to get away with promoting transphobia.

Patrick Harvie
Patrick Harvie said some people within the SNP ‘have been allowed to get away with promoting transphobia’ (PA)

“Some of the comments that I’ve seen online have been appalling.

“All political parties that I’ve seen have difficult processes when they try to reform their internal disciplinary processes – I can recognise that, it’s not always easy for any political party to deal with those kind of things, but it has been allowed to fester.”

He did not name those within the SNP he was referring to.

He added: “I think now we’re at a point where that’s a lot less of a problem now than it was a few years ago and it is pretty clear there is an overwhelming majority within the Scottish Parliament to proceed with this legislation, to do it in a calm and measured way, to answer questions and concerns that people have because those answers do exist and have been gone into thoroughly.”

Mr Harvie went on to say that if there is to be a “respectful debate” around the Bill, that discussion must be free of “transphobic prejudice”.

The Glasgow MSP concluded: “We’ll move on, and we’ll pass this legislation as other countries have and the sky will not fall in.”

The SNP has been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier