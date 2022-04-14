Teachers call for ban on conversion therapy for trans pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Teachers call for ban on conversion therapy for trans pupils

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 10.33am
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

Teachers have called for the Government ban on conversion therapy to apply to all LGBT people, including those who are trans.

At the annual National Education Union conference in Bournemouth on Thursday, teachers raised concerns over the Government’s “repeated U-turns on banning conversion therapy” and called on the NEU to release a statement calling for a ban on the practice for all LGBT people.

Mazz Bell, a member from Manchester, said conversion therapy had been defined by Amnesty International and other human rights organisations as a form of torture.

She added that the motion was not seeking to ban supportive counselling delivered by trained professionals, but that trans conversion therapy was built into “our society, medical presumptions and current conversations”.

Trans people faced being “misgendered, having their identity, feelings even their existence questioned and challenged, every single day”, she added.

Hiten Shah, the NEU’s race and gender equality officer, spoke about their own experience of conversion therapy as a child.

“Since I was young, I’ve always known that I was attracted to masculine-presented people and that I didn’t always feel the same way that other boys my age felt,” they said.

When they came out to their parents, their parents did not speak about the matter until two months later, when they took them to a faith healer.

“I still remember that moment. She was dressed in a red sari; her hands were on my temples, trying to hear the demons that were in my head. I remember the smell of incense was sharp in the air,” they said.

They said they could recall their teary eyes and the music playing in the background as the healer said their feelings would eventually pass.

“I’m standing here 11 years later and I’m telling you that those feelings have never passed, and I stand here proud of who I am.”

They added that this had happened in their first year of university and it was a “mild” story of conversion therapy.

They had heard of people being forced to “ingest curative substances, being subjected to exorcisms and, in the most horrific examples, even being forced into corrective rape”.

“At least half of the stories I have heard are from people who are younger than me when I first experienced it.

“We’re talking about people the age of our students.

“There are people out there telling our young people that they are broken and they need to be fixed.”

The NEU said it was concerned by the Government’s exclusion of trans people from its recent ban on conversion therapy, and added that the psychological care and counselling provided for people with gender dysphoria could not be mistaken for conversion therapy.

Union member Richard Rieser, opposing the motion, said: “There is a right for women to have single-sex spaces… and people shouldn’t be called terfs or transphobic because they fight for those rights.”

Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: “The Government should ban so-called ‘conversion therapy’ for gay or bisexual people and for transgender people. The ban must extend to and protect trans people equally.

“NHS England and other major psychological bodies in the UK have warned explicitly that all forms of conversion therapy are unethical and potentially harmful.

“Conversion therapy is used by psychological bodies to cover models of therapy which demonstrate an assumption that any sexual orientation of gender identity is inherently preferable to any other or which seeks to suppress somebody’s expression of sexual orientation or gender identity on the basis of such a bias.

“This perpetuates prejudice and undermines the wellbeing and rights of LGBT+ people.”

