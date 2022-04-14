Chris Mason welcomes ‘lovely messages’ after being named BBC political editor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Chris Mason welcomes ‘lovely messages’ after being named BBC political editor

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 12.27pm
Chris Mason will be the BBC’s political editor from next month (BBC/PA)
Chris Mason will be the BBC's political editor from next month (BBC/PA)

Chris Mason has said news of his promotion to BBC political editor broke while he was in a pub in Halifax without phone signal.

The 41-year-old, who will take over from Laura Kuenssberg next month, said his phone “did the can-can in the car park” once his signal returned, and has not stopped vibrating since.

Writing on Twitter, Mason thanked well-wishers for their “lovely messages” following the announcement on Wednesday.

He is taking over the prominent role after spending more than a decade as political correspondent for BBC News, reporting from Westminster across TV, radio and online.

He tweeted: “Cripes, thank you for the lovely messages. The news popped out while I was in a pub in Halifax, with no signal.

“My phone did the can-can in the car park when I came out&hasn’t stopped dancing since. The new job is an immense privilege&responsibility and I’ll give it everything.”

Former BBC political editor Nick Robinson, Sky News political editor Beth Rigby and UK editor for ITV News Paul Brand were among those who sent messages of congratulations on social media.

Laura Kuenssberg to leave BBC
Laura Kuenssberg is stepping down (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Kuenssberg was last month announced as the new permanent presenter of the BBC’s Sunday morning politics show, replacing Andrew Marr.

Her final assignment as political editor will be covering the local elections in May.

According to the corporation’s most recent annual report, she earned between £260,000 and £264,999 for the role.

Mason reportedly only applied for the role this month, with Adam Fleming, co-presenter of Newscast and a long-standing friend, competing for the job.

It was previously reported that Sophy Ridge, who presents the Sky News Sunday morning politics show, and Anushka Asthana, deputy political editor of ITV News, were the frontrunners and that Mason had ruled himself out.

Originally from Yorkshire, Mason started his career as an ITN trainee before spending time as BBC Radio 5 Live’s political reporter.

He co-presented the network’s Question Time Extra Time and also spent two years in Brussels as Europe correspondent.

In recent years, he was co-host of political talkshow Brexitcast and still regularly appears on Newscast.

