Asylum seekers to be taken to hostel in Rwandan capital

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 12.49pm
A view of facilities at Hope House, a hostel in Nyabugogo, the Gasabo district of the capital city Kigali, in Rwanda (Flora Thompson/PA)

Plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda from the UK are anticipated to initially see people taken to a hostel in the capital city for processing.

Hope House, a hostel in Nyabugogo, the Gasabo district of Kigali, is currently being used as accommodation for tourists, according to Rwandan government officials.

Privately owned, the East African nation’s government is understood to be in negotiations to lease the property so asylum seekers sent from the UK can stay there temporarily while their claims are processed.

The plans are anticipated to initially see people taken to Hope House (Flora Thompson/PA)

It is understood this could take up to three months.

Home Secretary Priti Patel made a private visit to the site on Thursday to see an example of what accommodation may be on offer.

This is understood to be Ms Patel’s first visit to Rwanda since the deal was thrashed out, after being briefed by Home Office and Foreign Office officials who have been researching the plan.

The complex has 50 rooms at present and can accommodate around 100 people with up to two people per room and sharing communal bathrooms.

Priti Patel visit to Rwanda
A view of facilities at Hope House (Flora Thompson/PA)

But there are plans to expand the facility by building more accommodation blocks, eventually seeing it offer 150 rooms and able to sleep up to 300 people.

Asylum seekers are expected to be provided meals three times a day to eat in a communal dining room, with some kitchen facilities also available for those with special dietary requirements.

