Sturgeon says elections can ‘send a message’ to PM as she launches campaign bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Sturgeon says elections can ‘send a message’ to PM as she launches campaign bus

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 1.11pm Updated: April 15 2022, 4.35pm
Nicola Sturgeon and her campaign bus (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon and her campaign bus (Jane Barlow/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon has said the local elections are an opportunity to “send a message” to Boris Johnson, as she launched the SNP’s campaign bus in Dundee.

The yellow bus, which bears text reading “send Boris a message, ease the squeeze”, will tour Scotland in the 21 days ahead of the elections on May 5.

The First Minister met SNP candidates on top of Dundee Law on Friday morning as she launched the bus, saying the cost of living will be “centre stage” during the campaign.

Over the bank holiday weekend, the bus will stop in nine council areas including Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus, Edinburgh and the three Lothians authorities.

Local government elections
The First Minister met candidates in Dundee (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Sturgeon told the PA news agency: “If anything, this election has taken on added importance in recent days because of what we’ve seen develop around the Prime Minister.

“The Prime Minister has been found to be a serial breacher of Covid rules and has also repeatedly misled the House of Commons, and yet is refusing to accept any consequences for that.

“So this election is an opportunity for people to send a message to Boris Johnson that they find his behaviour and response completely unacceptable.

“And of course it is an opportunity to put the cost of living centre stage.”

Asked about how much spending power councils had to deal with cost of living issues, Ms Sturgeon acknowledged it was still a “tough time” financially for government and local authorities.

She said the Scottish Government had offered councils an extra £120 million before the recent budget, ahead of their ask of £100 million.

Cosla has said they still face a real-terms cut in funding which could grow in coming years.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We will always work to help support local councils as far as we can within the budget that is set largely for us by the UK Government.”

Poverty campaigners have previously criticised the Scottish Government’s approach to the council tax rebate, saying it merely mirrored the UK Government’s plan to ease the burden on household finances and was not targeted at those on the lowest incomes.

Asked about this, the First Minister said the Scottish Government’s priority had been to get help to people as quickly as possible.

She said: “The way we did it was helping the maximum number of people and also allowing that help to be made available quickly.”

A more targeted approach would have led to longer waits for the support, she said.

She said the Scottish Government would continue to do what it could to help those most in need, pointing to the recent announcement of the doubling of the Scottish Child Payment benefit.

Local government elections
The First Minister said it was a ‘tough time’ financially (Jane Barlow/PA)

The First Minister was also asked about Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie’s comments that SNP members were being allowed to “get away with promoting transphobia”.

She said she did not agree with these comments, saying: “The SNP, like the Scottish Green Party, stands very, very firmly against transphobia.

“So I don’t agree with that.

“Albeit Patrick Harvie is a minister in my government, because we’ve got a very constructive partnership agreement between the SNP and the Greens in government, we are separate political parties.”

She said disagreements were inevitable between parties during election campaigns.

Commenting on the bus launch, Scottish Labour MSP Jackie Baillie said: “Nicola Sturgeon can’t pretend she isn’t responsible for part of this cost-of-living crisis.

“She talks about sending a message, but under her government, fewer Scots can afford their messages than ever before.

“The SNP have been in government for 15 years – they are putting up water bills and raising train fares.

“They’ve failed to back a windfall tax on the oil and gas companies making £44,000 in profit every minute from the rising costs of energy bills.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier