£120,000 in humanitarian aid pledged for Burkina Faso

The Scottish Government is to provide more than £120,000 in humanitarian aid to Burkina Faso in response to the country’s ongoing crisis.

The money from the Humanitarian Emergency Fund will support the work of charity Tearfund, which is delivering relief assistance to internally displaced people in the Boucle du Mouhoun region.

A civil war in the West African country has driven more than one million people from their homes, while droughts and floods have caused severe food insecurity for nearly three million.

The funding will provide support to those displaced, and the households that are hosting them, to help purchase food and other vital supplies.

Some will go towards raising awareness of – and preventing – the sexual abuse and exploitation of children and women amongst the displaced population.

Minister for international development, Neil Gray, announced the funding (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Neil Gray, the minister for international development, said: “There is an urgent need to support the humanitarian efforts being made to aid the millions of people affected by the severe weather conditions and conflict in Burkina Faso.

“Utilising our Humanitarian Emergency Fund, we can act when confronted with such a crisis.

“This award to Tearfund will make a significant and material difference to those living in desperate conditions and is part of the Scottish Government’s ongoing commitment, as a good global citizen, to respond to humanitarian emergencies across the world.”

Graeme McMeekin, head of Tearfund Scotland, added: “Thanks to the Scottish Government’s Humanitarian Emergency Fund, crisis situations like the one in Burkina Faso right now will not be overlooked.

“These crucial funds will enable our partners to provide a life-line to families who are most vulnerable as a result of the ongoing conflict, many of whom are displaced and far from home.

“Our response will be both practical – helping households access food and other basic supplies in order to survive – but also focused on preventing further trauma.”