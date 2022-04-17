Spending on parks drops by 38% in past decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Spending on parks drops by 38% in past decade

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 12.03am
Spending on parks has dropped by 41% per 1,000 of population in the past decade (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Scottish Government has been accused of “selling the next generation short” after an almost 40% drop in spending on parks.

According to the Local Government Benchmarking Framework (LGBF) – a dataset that logs local government statistics – net expenditure dropped from £169 million in real terms in 2010-11 to around £104.5 million in 2020-21, a fall of 38%.

Real terms expenditure per 1,000 of population also fell from £32,377 to £19,112 – a drop of some 41%.

The figures come as the SNP pledged at last year’s election to improve every play park in Scotland at a cost of £60 million.

The LGBF data covers the decade immediately before the pledge made by the SNP, who went on to win the election and continue in power.

In August of last year, the Daily Record reported a leaked document showed the pledge had been “revised” after local authority body Cosla told the government £60 million was not enough and new wording of the policy gave greater flexibility to local authorities.

Labour local government spokesman Mark Griffin said playparks have been “left to rust” because of cuts to council funding.

“This time last year the SNP were promising to renew every playpark in Scotland, but the ballots had barely finished being counted by the time they ditched this pledge,” he added.

“The pitiful funding they are bragging about is a drop in the ocean compared to the cuts inflicted on their watch.

“The SNP are selling the next generation short with their cuts to local services, leaving kids with run-down playparks, closing libraries, and struggling schools.

“The SNP have shown their disdain for local government time and time again – they cannot be trusted to defend your community.

“Scottish Labour are committed to fighting for a fair deal for local government and investing in parks and green spaces across the country.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “As we have stated previously, the overall local government 2022-23 funding package of almost £12.7 billion represents an increase of almost £1.1 billion, or 6.3% in real terms, compared with 2021-22.

“This comes against a cut to the Scottish Government’s overall budget of 5.2% in real terms, due primarily to UK Government funding reductions.

“The Scottish Government remains committed to invest £60 million for play park renovation over this Parliamentary term, which will ensure that all children across Scotland have access to quality play in their own community.”

