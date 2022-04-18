Scotland at ‘pivotal moment’ says Alex Salmond as Alba Party launches manifesto

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Scotland at ‘pivotal moment’ says Alex Salmond as Alba Party launches manifesto

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 12.03am
Alex Salmond will launch Alba’s manifesto (Jane Barlow/PA)
Former first minister Alex Salmond is due to launch the Alba Party’s local election manifesto in Dundee on Tuesday.

The party will set out plans to double the winter fuel payment for pensioners and other proposals to help households with fuel bills.

Alba is standing more than 100 candidates for council seats around Scotland.

Two Scottish MPs and a number of councillors are members of the Alba Party, though it failed to win any MSPs in last year’s Holyrood election.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Mr Salmond said:  “Scotland stands at a pivotal moment in its history.

“Council budgets are facing challenges, as never before, while one in four children live in poverty.

“Household incomes are under unprecedented financial pressure as families face a cost-of-living crisis which is squeezing household budgets to breaking point.

“One third of families are facing fuel poverty in our land of energy plenty.”

He continued: “The sex-based rights of women and girls are under concerted and increasing attack.

“Our manifesto will set out Alba’s specific pledges on how we can make life better for all households and for every community.

“However, the focus of this manifesto reflects three key themes: taking real action on independence as an urgent necessity; tackling the cost of living crisis; and standing up for women and girls.”

