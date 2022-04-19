Ministers criticised for slow delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ministers criticised for slow delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 11.37am Updated: April 19 2022, 3.39pm
More than 12 million people in Ukraine are in need of humanitarian support (Victoria Jones/PA)
Ministers have been criticised for the slow delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukraine following the disclosure that less than a third of the £220 million promised has so far been sent.

The chair of the Commons International Development Committee Sarah Champion said she was “shocked and disappointed” after Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that as of the end of March, the Government was “on track” to have disbursed up to £60 million.

In a letter to the committee dated April 1, Ms Truss said: “We are scaling up at speed whilst ensuring that risks are managed appropriately and aid is targeted effectively.”

In a statement, Ms Champion said: “I am shocked and disappointed that less than £60 million of the UK’s promised £220 million humanitarian aid package for Ukraine has been delivered so far.

“On March 9, I urged the Prime Minister to make sure the UK’s pledges for Ukraine are disbursed quickly. Today, more than a month later, it is shameful that I have to repeat that urgent appeal.

“More than 12 million people in Ukraine are in need of humanitarian support, as well as four million people who have fled the country. These people need our help now – not at some vague future date.”

At a briefing on Tuesday, a UK official said about £120 million has been allocated and £60 million delivered to recipients, but said “we’d expect that to speed up now”.

He said a Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office guarantee, enabling 450 million US dollars (£346 million) of additional World Bank financing to the Government of Ukraine, will go through either in April or by early May.

And, later this week, the UN is expected to extend its appeal for funding for a further three months to the end of August.

The most pressing humanitarian issues are around access to food, shelter, medicines, mental health and psychological support, supporting survivors of sexual violence, and de-mining in areas where Russian forces have withdrawn.

Officials expect more movement of Ukrainians westward to relatively safe parts of the country as military activity intensifies in the Donbas region in the east.

They are also concerned about the “most desperate” civilians, such as the elderly and disabled, who will find it difficult to leave their homes and therefore will be “caught up in the fighting”.

A UK official said: “It is incredibly dangerous for those people who remain, and to be able to get convoys into the cities that are under attack.

“There have been quite a few attempts to get convoys into cities to date, so the UN and the Red Cross have been working hard with Government.

“I would say probably about three quarters of them haven’t been successful, which just shows you how difficult it is to get agreements to allow basically corridors of people out and food in.

“So we will do what we can, the Government the Red Cross, the UN, we will all continue to do what we can in terms of supporting those who basically had to remain, but clearly the best thing is for people to leave.”

