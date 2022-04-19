Lib Dems to push for resignations if ferry completion deadline is missed again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics

Lib Dems to push for resignations if ferry completion deadline is missed again

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 12.03am
The ferries have been delayed until at least next year (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The ferries have been delayed until at least next year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Scottish Lib Dems are set to push for resignations if the timetable for the completion of two delayed and over-budget ferries is missed again.

Kate Forbes told MSPs last month that the Glen Sannox and as yet unnamed hull 802 will be delayed until at least next year – five years later than planned.

An estimate also put the cost of the final project as high as £240 million, almost two-and-a-half times higher than the original £97 million.

Both are under construction at the Government-owned Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow, which was saved from administration in 2018 when a number of problems were discovered.

Willie Rennie in Holyrood
Lib Dem economy spokesman Willie Rennie will lead the debate (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Since, the yard has come under scrutiny repeatedly in Parliament, most recently after an Audit Scotland report found that ministers went ahead with the contract despite a full refund guarantee not being on offer and concerns raised by the Government’s ferry procurement body, Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (Cmal).

In a debate on Wednesday, the Scottish Lib Dems will seek to force the resignation of the responsible minister if the timetable is missed again.

“Ministers have ducked and dived, desperate to shirk responsibility for too long,” said the party’s economy spokesman, Willie Rennie.

“These delays have left islanders and communities without reliable services, critical to island life.

“In a just world, past ministers who left island communities without lifeline services and oversaw hundreds of millions in cost over-runs would hand in their resignation.

“There are no guarantees that these colossal failures will not simply be allowed to repeat themselves.

“That’s why Scottish Liberal Democrats believe that if these boats are not finished on time, the responsible minister should resign. That is the principle that we are asking parliament to back.”

The wording of the motion calls on the Scottish Parliament to agree that “if vessels 801 and 802 are not completed within the revised timescale and cost provided to Parliament on 23 March 2022, the latest in a string of revisions, then the ministers responsible deserve to finally be held to account in the form of resignations and calls on the Scottish Government to give this assurance.”

Given the co-operation agreement between the SNP and the Scottish Greens in Holyrood, the motion is highly unlikely to pass.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier