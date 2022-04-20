Hundreds of pets have made Ireland their home with Ukrainian refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics

Hundreds of pets have made Ireland their home with Ukrainian refugees

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 9.39am Updated: April 20 2022, 9.45am
Ireland has taken in around 600 pets from Ukraine (Jacob King/PA)
Ireland has taken in around 600 pets from Ukraine (Jacob King/PA)

More than 600 pets have been brought to the Republic of Ireland since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

With the vast majority being cats and dogs, the pets and their 485 owners have made Ireland their new home.

The Government confirmed the figures on Wednesday, with Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue promising Ireland will continue to operate an open-door policy for Ukrainians and their pets.

According to the figures, 333 dogs and 285 cats have travelled to Ireland with their owners from Ukraine, in addition to a number of smaller household pets.

Ireland has taken in just under 25,000 refugees so far from the war-torn country.

The Department of Agriculture is responsible for processing the arrival of pets into Ireland and ensuring all health checks are adhered to.

Animal welfare funding announced
Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said it is right that Ukrainians can take their animal companions with them to Ireland (Department of Agriculture/PA)

Mr McConalogue said: “Ireland has always shown itself to be a kind, caring and compassionate country. Our first instinct is to help people who need it and the way in which we have opened our doors to the people of Ukraine shows just how much of a considerate nation we are.”

All pets arriving in Ireland undergo a veterinary assessment.

Microchipping, tapeworm treatment and rabies vaccinations are carried out too, if necessary.

Department officials are asking anyone with a pet to notify the Department of Agriculture in advance and to bring as much paperwork as possible on the pet.

A period of quarantine is required, which the department confirmed can take place wherever the owner is staying.

Information on managing this is provided in Ukrainian.

“We recognised quickly the need to ensure that people can move to Ireland and set up a new life with as little stress as possible,” the Donegal TD said.

“That is why we have taken a leadership role in allowing those arriving here to bring their pets once they follow a few simple steps to reduce the risk of any disease coming into Ireland.

“Pets play a huge role in the lives of so many people.

“They’re friends and companions and I was keen to ensure pets could travel with their owners.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier