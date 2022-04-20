Hospital construction failings cost £146m – Scottish Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Hospital construction failings cost £146m – Scottish Labour

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 2.09pm Updated: April 20 2022, 7.01pm
The new Edinburgh Sick Kids hospital opened last year (Chris Watt/PA)
Failings around the construction and management of two new hospitals in recent years have cost a total of £146 million, Scottish Labour has said.

The party claims problems at the new Sick Kids Hospital in Edinburgh and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow are down to the SNP’s mismanagement.

The Edinburgh hospital, formally known as the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People, was hit by delays of more than a year-and-a-half before opening in March last year.

The health board paid £1.4 million a month to the consortium which built the facility, despite it being unused during this period.

In addition, it was revealed extra “enabling and equipment works” and a contract dispute cost NHS Lothian a further £91.6 million.

At the QEUH, at least £2.75 million was spent addressing issues with the water supply at its children’s hospital unit.

Labour election campaign
Anas Sarwar said the bill was ‘whopping’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “The facts are clear – SNP mismanagement of the QEUH and Edinburgh Sick Kids Hospital has led to a whopping bill of £146 million – money which could have been used to improve patient care.

“This is the price that Scotland pays for SNP failure.

“Both sites have been plagued with issues directly caused by SNP mismanagement, with the Edinburgh Sick Kids being delayed for years, and lives tragically being lost at the QEUH.

“The current NHS crisis may have been triggered by the pandemic, but years of SNP waste and mismanagement left our NHS ill-prepared to deal with increased pressure.

“Instead of being flagship new hospitals, both sites are now symbolic of SNP failures and mismanagement – with money wasted and lives put in danger as a result.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Patient safety is always our top priority and where remedial works are identified it is essential that all necessary actions are taken.

“In addition, the ongoing Scottish Hospital Inquiry will examine the construction of both hospitals so that lessons can be learned for future projects.

“Reports that £146 million of additional costs have been incurred are misleading and inaccurate. The vast majority of this figure relates to planned costs which were not new, unexpected or avoidable.”

