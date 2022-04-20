Bid to force resignations if ferry delivery timetable is missed again fails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Bid to force resignations if ferry delivery timetable is missed again fails

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 6.37pm
The ferries are scheduled to be delivered next year – five years later than planned (Andrew Milligan/PA)
An attempt to force ministerial resignations if the timetable for the delivery of two ferries is missed again, and costs continue to soar, has failed.

In a motion in Holyrood, the Scottish Lib Dems sought to force Parliament to call on the ministers responsible to quit, if the ships are delivered later than was announced last month, or if costs rise again.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes told MSPs last month that the Glen Sannox and as yet unnamed hull 802 will be delayed until at least next year – five years later than planned.

An estimate also put the cost of the final project as high as £240 million, almost two and a half times higher than the original £97 million.

Both are under construction at the Government-owned Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow, which was saved from administration in 2018 when a number of problems were discovered.

MSPs instead voted to approve a Scottish Government amendment to the motion, by 66 votes to 51, deleting it in its entirety and instead praising the Scottish Government for rescuing the yard and saving 300 jobs.

The amended motion passed by 65 votes to 52.

Speaking in favour of the motion, Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the scandal was not part of a “parliamentary soap opera”, but has real impacts on island communities.

“The public and our island communities deserve answers and they deserve accountability,” he said.

He added: “Those who dared to believe the Government’s promise to fix this situation are now left doubly disappointed and angry, and to make things worse it seems that absolutely nobody is being held to account for this failure.”

Ivan McKee
Business minister Ivan McKee said the procurement of the ferries faced ‘challenges’ (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

Business minister Ivan McKee said he fully recognised the importance of ferries to island communities, adding: “We accept that the delivery of ferries has faced challenges, but this Scottish Government has been crystal clear what we expect from Ferguson Marine in terms of delivering vessels 801 and 802 as well as turning the business around to make it competitive.”

He continued: “The decision we took (to save the yard from administration) saved hundreds of jobs and it saved the future of commercial shipbuilding on the Clyde and it was the right thing to do.

“We stand by the commitment to the shipbuilding communities in Inverclyde and the island communities that rely on the vessels the yard will deliver.”

The Scottish Tories tabled an amendment seeking to find out why there was no documentation of the reasoning behind the decision to press on with the contract award to Ferguson Marine, despite there being no full refund guarantee in place.

Scottish Tory transport spokesman Graham Simpson said: “We need to see action on ferries and we need to see ministers take responsibility – our islanders deserve nothing less.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour urged the First Minister to take ministerial responsibility for the construction of the ferries, with their transport spokesman Neil Bibby saying: “It is the Scottish Government who is ultimately responsible for the procurement of these vessels and it is the First Minister who is ultimately responsible for the Scottish Government.

“So Labour are again calling the First Minister to take direct ministerial responsibility – no more buck-passing, no more blame-shifting, it is time for real accountability.”

The amendments from both opposition parties fell.

