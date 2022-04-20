PM strikes back in row with Church of England over Rwanda asylum seeker plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
PM strikes back in row with Church of England over Rwanda asylum seeker plan

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 10.09pm Updated: April 20 2022, 10.43pm
(PA)
(PA)

Boris Johnson has struck back in a row with the Church of England, insisting his policy of sending some asylum seekers 4,000 miles to Rwanda is “morally right”.

The Archbishops of Canterbury and York have criticised the plan to send some asylum seekers on a one-way trip to East Africa on “moral and ethical grounds”.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, raised “serious ethical questions” during his Easter Sunday address, saying the policy cannot “stand the judgment of God”.

Mr Johnson faced criticism after sources in a private meeting with Tory MPs revealed he claimed the senior clergymen had “misconstrued the policy”.

The Prime Minister went on to claim they were “less vociferous” in their condemnation of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine than they were on the migration policy.

Mr Johnson defended his remarks and his Rwanda policy when speaking to journalists travelling with him on an official trip to India.

“I have a very good relationship with the archbishop, all I was saying was I think we have an excellent policy to try to stop people drowning at sea, in the Channel, and I was surprised to find it criticised,” he said.

“I think it’s the morally right thing to do, to stop criminal, cynical gangs from exploiting people and sending them to a watery grave.

“I think it’s a sensible, brave and original policy.”

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
Royal Navy patrol ship HMS Tyne (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Johnson denied suggestions that he was also criticising the BBC’s coverage of the Rwanda policy during his controversial remarks made after he apologised for being fined by police for breaching his coronavirus laws.

“What I said was, and I was very mild, I’m surprised this has engaged such a response. All I said is I thought the policy had been misconstrued on the BBC and by some parts of the clergy, that’s what I said,” he told reporters.

Earlier, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer seized on the reports of the meeting when he went head-to-head with Mr Johnson in the Commons, claiming that the PM “accused the BBC of not being critical enough of Putin”.

He said: “Would the Prime Minister have the guts to say that to the face of (BBC reporters) Clive Myrie, Lyse Doucet and Steve Rosenberg, who have all risked their lives day in, day out, on the front line in Russia and Ukraine uncovering Putin’s barbarism?”

Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden wrote to Sir Keir calling for him to retract his comments and apologise to Mr Johnson.

“I am not aware that you have any evidence whatsoever to support this inaccurate claim,” he said.

Mr Welby and the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, have publicly condemned Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as an “act of great evil”.

Lambeth Palace issued a defence of the pair, with a spokesman saying: “The Archbishops of Canterbury and York have condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an act of great evil and spoken out repeatedly against it.

“In his Easter sermon the Archbishop of Canterbury spoke of the suffering and terror being experienced by Ukrainians, called on Russia to withdraw its forces and said ‘let the darkness of war be banished’.”

And he said the pair will continue to be outspoken against the asylum plan, saying: “They will continue to speak out against these plans on moral and ethical grounds.”

The Church of England’s head of news, John Bingham, said if the reports of Mr Johnson’s behind-closed-doors comment were true, it was a “disgraceful slur”.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir invited Mr Johnson to “apologise for slandering the archbishop and the Church of England”.

The Prime Minister told the Labour leader: “I was slightly taken aback for the Government to be criticised over the policy that we have devised to end the deaths at sea in the Channel as a result of cruel criminal gangs.”

Meanwhile, senior Conservative MPs questioned the logic behind Government plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, as controversial immigration reforms edged closer to becoming law.

The Nationality and Borders Bill would allow the UK to send asylum seekers to a “safe third country” and to submit claims at a “designated place” determined by the Secretary of State.

On Wednesday, the Government started to overturn changes made to the Bill by peers, which saw MPs reject three amendments which were part of efforts to ensure any move to offshore asylum claims was subject to approval of both Houses of Parliament – along with a cost breakdown.

