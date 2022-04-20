Coronavirus travel rules were imposed without overall assessment – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Coronavirus travel rules were imposed without overall assessment – report

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 12.04am
England's coronavirus restrictions on international travel were imposed by different Government departments with no overall assessment of their impact, according to a report (Steve Parsons/PA)


England’s coronavirus restrictions on international travel were imposed by different Government departments with no overall assessment of their impact, according to a report.

There was no system to measure the success of measures such as the traffic light system, self-isolation, testing, quarantine hotels or passenger locator forms, the National Audit Office said.

The watchdog found there was a failure to track the cost of the travel rules despite at least £486 million of taxpayers’ money being spent on implementing them during the 2021/22 financial year.

A passenger entering quarantine arrives at the Holiday Inn hotel, near Heathrow Airport, London
Quarantine hotels were introduced in February 2021 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It also noted the impact on the pandemic on the travel industry in terms of lost revenue has been “significant”.

All restrictions were dropped on March 18, but the report urged the Government to learn lessons in case they need to be reintroduced.

Gareth Davies, the head of the NAO, said: “The Government has had to balance many competing objectives when managing the border through the pandemic, making changes at short notice to adapt to the challenges of Covid-19.

“After two years of the pandemic and following the recent removal of travel restrictions, the Government has an opportunity to ensure that it develops a systematic approach to managing any future travel measures, applying the learning from Covid-19.”

England’s rules for international travel changed at least 10 times between February 2021 and January 2022, the NAO found.

Ministerial committees such as the Covid-O Committee took policy decisions which were implemented by Government departments, such as:

– The Department for Health and Social Care: Responsible for rules on quarantine and testing, including quarantine hotels.
– The Home Office: Responsible for implementing checks at the border.
– The Department for Transport: Created the traffic light system which categorised destinations based on risk.
– The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office: Provided travel advice to British nationals.

The report stated that the Government “did not have an assessment bringing together all the risks across its border measures for the system as a whole”.

It went on: “Changes to Government’s measures were inevitably made during 2021 to react to evolving circumstances and new information, but these were implemented without formalised system-wide mechanisms to help it adapt its approach, monitor effectiveness, learn lessons and check that changes were being made consistently.”

Meg Hillier, who chairs the Commons’ Public Accounts Committee, described the handling of travel rules as “more reactive than proactive”.

This created “a confusing mishmash of different parts and programmes”, the Labour MP claimed.

She went on: “There was little evidence of a guiding mind behind its approach, and poor communication meant the public were often bewildered by the travel advice.

“Monitoring those entering the country relied on goodwill, rather than good data. Government never really got a handle on the numbers, nor whether its border measures were working effectively.

“Over two years since the pandemic began, Government has still not got its house in order.”

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, which campaigned against many of the travel rules, said the NAO’s report “highlights a catalogue of failures”.

He continued: “It is now clear that there was no joined-up thinking between departments on cross-border travel policies and that no consideration was given to the cost to the taxpayer of introducing a raft of hare-brained measures.

“The Government severely damaged a world class sector and destroyed tens of thousands of jobs over a two-year period.

“It has many lessons to learn about the way it handles such an event in future.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The pandemic was an unprecedented challenge and we acted swiftly and decisively to implement policies designed to save lives and protect the NHS from being overwhelmed.

“As the report notes, considerable efforts were made across Government to put border measures in place that helped to protect the UK from arriving cases of Covid-19.

“These measures bought vital time for our domestic response to new and concerning variants, contributing to the national effort to contain and manage the virus.”

