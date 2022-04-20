Two-thirds of primary heads report underfunding for Covid catch-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics

Two-thirds of primary heads report underfunding for Covid catch-up

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 12.04am
Two thirds of primary head teachers have reported receiving insufficient funding to help pupils catch up in school following disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new survey (PA)
Two thirds of primary head teachers have reported receiving insufficient funding to help pupils catch up in school following disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new survey (PA)

Two-thirds of primary head teachers have reported receiving insufficient funding to help pupils catch up in school following disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new survey.

The survey, by the Sutton Trust, has revealed that 68% of primary school senior leaders reported receiving insufficient catch-up funding this year.

While 51 reported they have had to cut teaching assistants.

Other cuts reported included 35% saying they had cut support staff, and 32% saying they had cut IT equipment.

Secondary school heads reported being less affected, with 53% reporting that funding had been sufficient.

However, a significant number of secondary school heads reported making cuts, including 24% reporting cuts to teaching staff, 28% to assistants, and 31% to support staff (31%).

The survey also found that 33% of school heads reported dipping into the pupil premium fund for poorer students to plug gaps in their general budget.

Sir Peter Lampl, founder and chairman of the Sutton Trust and chairman of the Education Endowment Foundation, said the survey results showed the “monumental challenges” facing schools as a result of the pandemic.

“Today’s polling shows that schools are facing monumental challenges as a result of the pandemic, with schools having to cut crucial staff and support for pupils,” he said.

“With all these ongoing pressures, dedicated funding for poorer pupils through the pupil premium is more crucial than ever. It’s a disgrace that a third of heads still report using pupil premium funding to plug budget gaps.

“The Government must make an enormous investment in education recovery so that all pupils are given a chance to succeed”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier