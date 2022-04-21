Public to be consulted on plans to criminalise misogyny in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Public to be consulted on plans to criminalise misogyny in Scotland

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 12.25pm
The Scottish Government has announced plans to develop draft legislative provisions which will be put to the public for consultation (Ian West/PA)
The Scottish Government has launched a public consultation on plans to criminalise misogyny.

The legislative plans follow a report by experts which called for legislation to be introduced that would create a new statutory aggravation of misogyny.

Chaired by Baroness Helena Kennedy QC, the independent working group on misogyny report, Misogyny – A Human Rights Issue, called for the new offences to be implemented as part of “radical and transformative” legal reforms to protect women from abuse.

The report recommended the creation of new criminal law provisions against crime such as assault, criminal damage or threatening or abusive behaviour which is aggravated by misogyny.

And it includes the criminalising of stirring up hatred against women, issuing threats of, or invoking rape or sexual assault or disfigurement of women and girls online and offline.

Accepting the recommendations set out by the group, the Scottish Government has announced plans to develop draft legislative provisions which will be put to the public for consultation.

Keith Brown, Justice Secretary, said: “The independent report rightly recognises the need to address misogyny and makes a compelling case for creating new laws to tackle this unacceptable conduct.

“The Scottish Government response outlines how we intend to make progress on the blueprint for legislation contained within the report by bringing forward a bill to the Scottish Parliament.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown welcomed the move (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

“With such a substantial and significant report, it will take time to work through the recommendations in discussion with key partners, but we are confident the resulting legislation will help send a clear message that male attitudes which emanate from prejudice and misogyny have no place in a modern and equal Scotland.”

Following the report’s publication, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon backed the “ground-breaking” proposals, in which she said current laws are “failing women”.

The report also highlighted that experiencing misogynistic behaviour is a routine experience of women and girls in Scotland and the experiences of LGBTI+ and minority ethnic women tend to be even worse.

