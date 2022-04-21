‘No cap on Ukrainian refugees arriving’ despite accommodation challenges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics

‘No cap on Ukrainian refugees arriving’ despite accommodation challenges

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 1.39pm
Emergency accommodation is now being used to house Ukrainian refugees, the Government has said (Brian Lawless/PA)
Emergency accommodation is now being used to house Ukrainian refugees, the Government has said (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland will not cap the number of refugees it accepts even as the Government admits it is facing a struggle to house arriving Ukrainians, the Irish Justice Minister said.

Around 25,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in the Republic of Ireland since the war began at the end of February.

While numbers arriving have fallen in recent days, the Government expects it to rise again in the coming weeks.

Helen McEntee, speaking in Government Buildings on Thursday, insisted that Ukrainian refugees will continue to be welcomed.

She indicated the Government will avoid, if possible, forcing people or businesses to give up property or open their homes to Ukrainian refugees.

The Millstreet Arena in Co Cork is being used to house at least 70 refugees, with the expectation that mass or emergency forms of accommodation will play a more central role in Irish efforts to welcome Ukrainians.

“Obviously we want to make sure that we don’t find ourselves in a situation where we don’t have space and accommodation, because we’ve been very clear we’re not going to turn people away. We’re not going to put a cap on the number of people,” Ms McEntee said.

She said “every option” is being explored.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Minister for Justice Helen McEntee (Brian Lawless/PA)

“We want to encourage people to come forwards, not to force anybody to have to give up their property or accommodation.”

Ms McEntee said she would back plans to financially help households taking in Ukrainian refugees.

“There are people who are looking for it, there are others who aren’t, but I think obviously if we get to a situation where we want to encourage more people to offer up accommodation, that might be an option.

“We’re very aware that there’s an increase in costs in electricity and fuel, even in food prices.

“So I think what we’d have to establish is how we would cover those costs.

“I don’t think anybody’s looking to make money out of this.”

Roderic O’Gorman, whose department is leading efforts to house refugees fleeing the war-torn country, earlier admitted that mass accommodation would increasingly be used in response to the crisis.

Roderic O'Gorman
Roderic O’Gorman said mass accommodation sites are not the ‘gold standard’ but suitable during such a ‘crisis situation’ (PA)

Mr O’Gorman said such accommodation is “not the preference” but he expects refugees to be there for a “number of weeks”.

He added: “It’s not the gold standard, it’s not what we would like to see everybody living in, but we are in a crisis situation. We’re in a European-wide war, and we are doing our very best to provide shelter and provide safety to Ukrainians.”

He indicated the limit had been reached on the use of hotel accommodation as the busy summer tourist season approaches.

The Department of Integration, he said, is trying to find other accommodation.

He told RTE radio the Government is speaking to universities and colleges.

“Accommodation like Millstreet, that kind of grouped accommodation, is going to become a larger feature of how we provide for people,” the minister said.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

“We have to be upfront about that. It’s what’s been used in many European countries from very early on in this crisis.”

Mr O’Gorman said he is aware of calls from various organisations for a national director to co-ordinate the country’s response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

However, he did not say whether such a proposal is being considered.

Ms McEntee played down any suggestion a national director or even a specific minister could be appointed to co-ordinate the response.

Also speaking on RTE radio, the Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland admitted she has concerns about the use of emergency accommodation.

Larysa Gerasko said: “It’s not the best accommodation, even temporarily, but I fully understand that Ireland is facing a challenge, a housing challenge.

“Also, Ireland is a small country.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier