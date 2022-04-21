Non-sexual violent crimes up by 7% in March compared with last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Non-sexual violent crimes up by 7% in March compared with last year

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 3.03pm
Police crime statistics have been released (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Police crime statistics have been released (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Non-sexual violent crimes were 7% higher in March 2022 than the same month last year, statistics for incidents which were recorded by the police show.

However there was a 2% reduction in the overall number of crimes recorded, going from 19,148 in March 2021 to 18,775 last month.

The figure for non-sexual crimes of violence in March 2022 also represented a 21% rise from March 2020.

A statistical report released on Thursday said this is mainly due to a rise in crimes of threats and extortion, of which cybercrimes make up the bulk of cases.

A total of 852 non-sexual crimes of violence were recorded in March 2022.

The report noted: “Whilst the restrictions put in place to limit the spread of (coronavirus) will have had an impact on the number of recorded crimes and offences, some caution is advised before necessarily attributing all of the changes to this situation.

“For example, longer-term trends in some types of offending, which existed prior to the pandemic, may remain a factor.”

The monthly statistical release was first introduced during the pandemic, however it is now being replaced with a quarterly publication.

The Scottish Conservatives said the violent crime figures for the 2021/22 year were the worst in a decade.

Scottish Parliament
Jamie Greene said the crime figures were ‘shocking’ (Fraser Bremner)

Jamie Greene MSP said: “These damning figures paint a shocking picture of the level of violent crime in Scotland.

“The first purpose of any government is to ensure that the public are being kept safe, but Nicola Sturgeon has completely failed to do so.

“Violent crime has now hit its highest level during her tenure as First Minister.”

He continued: “Instead of standing up for public safety, or the victims of crime, the SNP would rather wrap criminals in cotton wool by handing out free mobiles to prisoners and automatically releasing them halfway through their sentence.

“Meanwhile, our police are being left to pick up the pieces with fewer local police officers as a result of the SNP’s police merger, as well as being hit with a real-terms cut to their capital budget.”

