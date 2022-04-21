PM’s India JCB visit condemned over use of diggers to destroy Muslim properties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Politics

PM’s India JCB visit condemned over use of diggers to destroy Muslim properties

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 4.47pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves from a JCB at the new JCB Factory in Vadodara, Gujarat, during his two day trip to India (Ben Stansall/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves from a JCB at the new JCB Factory in Vadodara, Gujarat, during his two day trip to India (Ben Stansall/PA)

Boris Johnson faced criticism for visiting a Tory donor-owned JCB factory in India amid an outcry over bulldozers being used to destroy Muslim properties in Delhi.

The Prime Minister posed for pictures in a bulldozer in Gujarat on Thursday after being taken on a tour by Lord Bamford, who has donated millions to the Conservatives.

But Mr Johnson faced a backlash on the taxpayer-funded two-day trip to India, as the nation’s supreme court ordered the demolitions in New Delhi to stop.

They were being carried out by an authority controlled by prime minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party amid rising communal violence.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to workers at the new JCB Factory in Vadodara, Gujarat (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to workers at the new JCB Factory in Vadodara, Gujarat (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Footage of bulldozers pulling down buildings ran prominently on Indian TV news, as did video of Mr Johnson boarding a JCB bulldozer in the new factory in Gujarat.

He indicated he would bring up those issues during Friday’s talks with Mr Modi, who is accused of damaging of whipping up anti-Muslim sentiment.

The Prime Minister told broadcasters: “We always raise the difficult issues, of course we do, but the fact is that India is a country of 1.35 billion people and it is democratic, it’s the world’s largest democracy.”

Amnesty India said: “In the backdrop of Municipal Corporation of Delhi using JCB bulldozers to raze down shops of Muslims in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri yesterday, UK Prime Minister’s inauguration of a JCB factory in Gujarat is not only ignorant but his silence on the incident is deafening.

“As Indian authorities clamp down on human rights daily, the UK government must not remain a mute bystander.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) with Lord Bamford (Ben Stansall/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) with Lord Bamford (Ben Stansall/PA)

Mohamed Zeeshan, an Indian Muslim columnist, said Mr Johnson’s visit was “turning increasingly tone-deaf”.

“Only way Johnson can salvage this trip is by speaking up,” he said.

Downing Street denied it was a conflict of interest for the Prime Minister to meet a major Tory donor on the visit and stressed he was also seeing “a number of businesses, universities and science and tech firms”.

Asked if Mr Johnson was embarrassed to make the JCB visit as bulldozers destroyed Muslim properties, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I think this is predominantly a matter for the Indian authorities.”

Asked if Mr Johnson chose to visit the plant because Lord Bamford is a major donor, the official spokesman said: “No, he chose to go to the JCB factory because it’s a very good illustration of UK business.”

