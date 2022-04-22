Johnson pushes Modi for faster progress on India free trade deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business & Environment Business

Johnson pushes Modi for faster progress on India free trade deal

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 9.39am Updated: April 22 2022, 9.49am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Boris Johnson has told post-Brexit trade deal negotiations working with India to “get it done” this autumn, but his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi set looser ambitions.

After holding talks in New Delhi on Friday, Mr Modi called for an “immediate ceasefire” in Ukraine but stopped short of criticising Russia’s actions in the invasion.

The Prime Minister has committed to supporting India to build fighter jets in a bid to reduce the amount of arms the nation buys from Moscow, and also wants to wean it off Russian fuel.

But Mr Modi continued to express neutrality on the invasion by Russia, its former Cold War ally, amid concerns in the UK Government Mr Modi has not been strong enough on the Kremlin.

Mr Johnson had been hoping to use the visit to India to move on from the partygate affair, but the trip has been overshadowed by deepening jeopardy in Westminster.

In joint press statements, both men said there had been progress towards brokering a free-trade deal (FTA).

However, Mr Johnson set a date for success in talks by Diwali, the festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Sikhs, that this year will be celebrated on October 24.

Speaking alongside his counterpart in the Hyderabad House government building in New Delhi, Mr Johnson said “we’ve already closed four chapters” during discussions.

“As the next round of talks begin here next week, we’re telling our negotiators, get it done by Diwali in October,” he added.

Boris Johnson visit to India
Mr Johnson urged India to break ties with Moscow (Ben Stansall/PA)

But while Mr Modi said “good progress” has been made he said “we have decided to make all efforts to conclude the FTA by the end of this year”.

And his only mention on the crisis created by Russia when giving an account of their meeting was: “We emphasised an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.”

Mr Johnson said an FTA would allow Delhi to lift tariffs on British machinery, and in turn UK could lift tariffs on Indian rice and textiles.

Mr Johnson announced a new defence and security partnership that will “forge tighter bonds between us” and an open general export licence for India that will be “smashing delivery times”.

The prime ministers met at Hyderabad House in Delhi
The prime ministers met at Hyderabad House in Delhi (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Indian leader met Mr Johnson at a military ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential residence on Friday morning.

It followed a chaotic day in which Mr Johnson was forced to drop an attempt to delay an investigation into whether he lied to Parliament because of a rebellion among Tory colleagues.

Mr Johnson told Indian media he would not get the same reception everywhere as in Ahmedabad, the city in state of Gujarat, where Mr Modi began his path to power.

The Prime Minister said he “wouldn’t get that necessarily everywhere” – he paused as both men laughed – “in the world”.

Mr Johnson later said it was “fantastic” to see his face being “ubiquitous” in Ahmedabad, where streets the Prime Minister visited on his first day in India were lined with huge portraits of himself.

India has declined to be critical of its former Cold War ally Russia and has abstained from voting in United Nations resolutions condemning Moscow.

As the West divests from Russian fuel, India has upped its purchases of Moscow’s oil and has been a major buyer of the Kremlin’s arms.

During the trip, Mr Johnson has been open about the possibility of accepting Delhi’s demands for more immigration to the UK, saying the UK is short of “hundreds of thousands” of IT workers.

But the PM was facing renewed calls in India to speak up for minorities and democratic rights as he visited a JCB factory, while bulldozers are being used to tear down Muslim-owned properties in communal violence.

He indicated he would bring up those issues during talks with Mr Modi, who is accused of damaging India’s democracy and of whipping up anti-Muslim sentiment.

During the joint statement, Mr Johnson again mentioned JCB, which is owned by major Tory donor Lord Bamford.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]