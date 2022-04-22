Douglas Ross accuses SNP of ‘leaving behind’ Scotland’s rural communities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Douglas Ross accuses SNP of ‘leaving behind’ Scotland’s rural communities

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 12.25pm Updated: April 22 2022, 12.41pm
The Scottish Tory leader made the statement while on a farm visit in Perthshire as part of his party’s local government campaign trail (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Scottish Tory leader made the statement while on a farm visit in Perthshire as part of his party's local government campaign trail (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The SNP has been accused of “leaving behind” rural communities while in Government.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross made the statement while on a farm visit in Perthshire on the campaign trail ahead of next month’s local elections.

He accused ministers in the Scottish Government of being “obsessively focused on the central belt” while, he said, policies have had a “detrimental impact” on rural and remote areas.

Mr Ross, who is an MSP for the Highlands and Islands, said the SNP has “over-promised and under-delivered” for areas in more rural parts of the country.

MV Glen Sannox launch
The delay to the construction of two ferries has seen costs rise to more than £250 million (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He said delays to the installation of super-fast broadband, the controversy surrounding the two delayed ferries at a cost of more than £250 million, and a ruling out on doubling the Rural Housing Fund meant remote communities have become a “complete afterthought” for the Scottish Government.

Mr Ross said: “When it comes to day-to-day services, it is our rural residents and businesses who can feel most detached from decision-making.

“That’s exacerbated even further by the SNP’s savage cuts to council budgets year after year. There is an almost endless list of policy areas where the SNP have over-promised and under-delivered for rural Scotland.

“From not delivering on their flagship broadband programme to their scandalous failure to deliver new ferries for our island communities, and even now rowing back on previous commitments to upgrade vital rural trunk roads, the SNP are simply not on your side if you live in a rural area.”

The Scottish Tory leader also revealed his party’s councillors are looking to introduce a countryside education day in local authority areas in order to ensure pupils in Scotland’s schools receive information on rural life, local farming and food production.

“Our rural and remote communities are all too often a complete afterthought for the SNP Government. They have been completely left behind by ministers who shape policies with only the central belt of Scotland in mind,” Mr Ross added.

“That is why our councillors will introduce a countryside education day to ensure our school pupils gain an insight into a rural way of life and see first-hand the challenges of farming and food production.”

An SNP spokesperson said: “The Tories have a brass neck. Their disastrous Brexit, which Scotland never voted for, costs Scotland’s rural communities as their world-renowned produce is either held up at the border or snowed under mountains of red tape.

“On top of that the disastrous trade deals the Tories have negotiated have completely undercut Scotland’s lamb, beef and pork markets and made way for cheaper, lower quality products to be imported at the expense of Scotland’s world-famous food production.

“Scotland’s farmers and crofters have been sold up the river by the Tories and their Brexit obsession, which is why we cannot trust the Tories with the future of Scotland’s farming industry.”

