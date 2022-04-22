Lib Dems propose ‘holiday fun fund’ to help struggling families

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics

Lib Dems propose ‘holiday fun fund’ to help struggling families

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 1.43pm
Alex Cole-Hamilton says the Scottish Liberal Democrats can offer voters ‘new hope’ in next month’s council elections (Jane Barlow/PA)
Alex Cole-Hamilton says the Scottish Liberal Democrats can offer voters ‘new hope’ in next month’s council elections (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Lib Dems are proposing a new nationwide “holiday fun fund” as part of their response to the rising cost of living.

The party believes it could help make sure children from poorer families can still enjoy outings and activities during school breaks.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats also want to ensure all youngsters have “guaranteed access to life-changing activities outside of school”.

And to help with learning, they want every child to have access to internet-connected devices, saying too many were left without when the pandemic resulted in most children doing their work from home.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the plans are part of a bid to offer “new hope” to families hit hard by rising prices.

He raised the issue in the run up to the May 5 local government elections, promising voters: “Scottish Liberal Democrat councillors will get to grips with what really matters right now, which is the cost-of-living crisis.

“Together, we are determined to get extra help to families, including on housing and childcare. Those bills can be just as frightening as the gas bill.

“Every Scottish Liberal Democrat elected on May 5 will offer new hope for communities across Scotland.”

Liberal Democrat councillors will push for thousands more council and housing association properties to be built, providing more people with affordable homes.

Another priority the party has highlighted is extending free early learning and childcare to help cut costs for families.

School breakfast clubs should also be made available to all youngsters that would benefit from them, the Lib Dems insisted.

Mr Cole-Hamilton spoke out as he made a campaign visit to the Pennywell Pantry in north Edinburgh, describing it as a “fantastic community initiative that helps so many individuals and families in need”.

Although the facility is just a few miles from the Scottish Government’s headquarters at St Andrew’s House,  the Lib Dem MSP said the situation facing struggling families can “feel like another universe”.

He said: “In the middle of the biggest fall in living standards since the ’50s, it saddens me but does not surprise me how in demand their services are.

“Their work shows how important it is for people making decisions to be embedded in the communities they serve. It is just five miles from here to St Andrews House but it can feel like another universe.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier