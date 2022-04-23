Culture Secretary accuses commentators of mocking her dyslexia after video gaffe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics

Culture Secretary accuses commentators of mocking her dyslexia after video gaffe

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 12.03pm
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has criticised the ‘mocking’ she has received for muddling her words in a video social media post (Aaron Chown/PA)
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has criticised the ‘mocking’ she has received for muddling her words in a video social media post (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Culture Secretary has accused commentators of mocking her dyslexia after she muddled her words in a video posted on social media by a Conservative MP.

In a TikTok video, Nadine Dorries is heard talking about people being able to “downstream” – rather than download – films online, and refers to tennis courts as “pitches”.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday to defend the mix-ups, the Cabinet minister said her dyslexia means she can find it “difficult” to find the correct expression when speaking.

Dyslexia is described by the NHS as a common learning difficulty that mainly causes problems with reading, writing and spelling.

Ms Dorries said: “I have dyslexia, which means that when I speak I often run my words together and say things that sound like the words I’m trying to say.

“Sometimes it’s funny and I laugh it off… but mostly, it’s just difficult.

“I’m OK with that. I’ve been in politics a long time and you grow a thick skin. It’s why I haven’t spoken publicly much about how it affects me.

“But I’ve found it tough seeing commentators and media outlets mock me for something that is beyond my control.

“For other dyslexia sufferers, we learn that it’s what you achieve in life that counts, not what those who mock you say.”

The footage, posted online on Friday by Luke Evans, the Tory MP for Bosworth, sees Ms Dorries explaining the work of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), which she oversees.

“We’re responsible for making sure you have superfast broadband in your home, that means you can downstream your movies,” she told Dr Evans.

The Secretary of State said she wanted to “make the internet in the UK the safest internet in the world”.

She went on to say that her department was also “responsible for everything to do with sport, making sure you’ve got football pitches and that you have tennis pitches in your communities where you can play and exercise your sport”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier