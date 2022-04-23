Sturgeon hits back at criticism over manifesto’s independence inclusion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sturgeon hits back at criticism over manifesto’s independence inclusion

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 1.35pm
(Andy Buchanan/PA)
(Andy Buchanan/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon has hit back at “bizarre” claims her party’s manifesto puts independence before local government issues.

The First Minister and leader of the SNP was on the campaign trail for the May 5 local elections in Glasgow on Saturday.

Following the party’s manifesto launch on Friday, there was criticism over the inclusion of the SNP’s intention to hold a second vote on independence – with some pointing out that such an ambition is one for national government, rather than local councils.

However, Ms Sturgeon said the idea that local issues are being put aside is a “ridiculous assertion” and that those saying so haven’t read the manifesto.

Key pledges listed in the SNP’s manifesto include prioritising action to ease the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, in addition to tackling fuel poverty.

She told the PA news agency: “Nobody can read the manifesto and reach that conclusion. It’s just a bizarre, irrational thing to say.

“Our manifesto puts local services and the cost-of-living crisis front and centre.

“It’s no secret the SNP supports independence and won a mandate for an independence referendum, but anybody who’s saying that is just frankly playing politics and hasn’t read the manifesto, so it’s a ridiculous assertion.”

Local government elections
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon launched her party’s manifesto on Friday (Russell Cheyne/PA)

The First Minister said she is optimistic her party can retain leadership in Glasgow City Council, which took control at the last local government election in 2017.

From the council’s creation up until that vote, the local authority was held by Scottish Labour, with leader Anas Sarwar saying he feels confident that his party can win it back this time round.

Mr Sarwar previously said the best thing that could happen for Glasgow is “that we get rid” of current council leader Susan Aitken in the May 5 ballot.

The SNP administration has come under fire for problems including fly-tipping, overflowing bins and reports of rats throughout the city.

First Minister’s Questions
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has previously said he is confident his party can take back control of Glasgow City Council (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The First Minister praised the work her party has carried out in winning back the trust of voters, but said she’s learned not to get complacent about elections.

She told the PA news agency: “I’m confident in the sense that I’m optimistic (on winning Glasgow City Council), but in all my years in politics, I’ve learned never to take anything for granted and never to be complacent about elections.

“You need to work really hard to win any election. You have to work hard to win the trust of people in the first place. You have to work hard to regain that trust, and we’re campaigning hard in Glasgow and across the country.

“I’m optimistic, I’m enjoying the campaign, I’m enjoying being out and about – I think everybody’s enjoying being out and about after the last couple of years.

“But I don’t take a single vote for granted.”

