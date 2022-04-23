Tories hit out at rule allowing nearly 600 prisoners to vote in local elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics

Tories hit out at rule allowing nearly 600 prisoners to vote in local elections

By Press Association
April 24 2022, 12.03am
Some 578 convicted prisoners will be able to vote in the local government elections on May 5, the Scottish Prison Service confirmed (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Some 578 convicted prisoners will be able to vote in the local government elections on May 5, the Scottish Prison Service confirmed (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Scottish Conservatives have called for prisoners to be prevented from casting a vote in elections in order to “respect the experiences of victims”.

Some 578 convicted prisoners will be able to vote in the local government elections on May 5, the Scottish Prison Service confirmed, as they meet the criteria by serving sentences of 12 months or less.

But the Tories branded this as “deplorable and disrespectful”, saying that sentences of a year or less can be given to people convicted of attempted murder and sexual assault.

Criminal Proceedings in Scotland data for 2019-20 – the latest data available – confirmed 81 people were sentenced to 12 months or less for attempted murder or serious assault, while 24 received a sentence of 12 months or less for sexual assault.

The party’s community safety spokesman suggested people in Scotland would be “appalled” by the rule allowing ballots to be cast and referred to the country’s justice system as “soft touch”.

Russell Findlay said: “Crime victims and many law-abiding Scots will be shocked and appalled at almost 600 prisoners being given a vote by the SNP.

“These offenders are behind bars for good reasons, often having inflicted serious harm on vulnerable people in communities across Scotland.

“A prison sentence is a serious matter. Those who have committed offences worthy of having their liberty restricted by the state should be denied the right to vote while inside.”

Mr Findlay went on: “Only in the SNP’s soft-touch justice system would it be deemed sensible to give prisoners a say in the running of local councils at next month’s election and at the Scottish Parliament election in 2026.

“It is deplorable and disrespectful to victims. That’s why the Scottish Conservatives would ban all convicted prisoners who are still serving a sentence from voting.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The extension of voting rights to some prisoners was introduced to comply with a ruling from the European Court of Human Rights that a blanket ban on prisoner voting breached the European Convention on Human Rights.

“Under the Scottish Elections (Franchise and Representation) Act, which was passed with a two thirds majority in February 2020, the franchise was extended to those serving a custodial sentence of 12 months or less.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier