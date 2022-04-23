Labour demands £100 rebate to help households with rising water charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics

Labour demands £100 rebate to help households with rising water charges

By Press Association
April 24 2022, 12.03am
Water bills are increasing in Scotland (PA)
Water bills are increasing in Scotland (PA)

Scottish Labour has called for action to prevent family finances being hit by “crippling” water charges.

Household water charges are rising by 4.2% in 2022/23, with a freedom of information request revealing Scottish Water had originally proposed an increase of 6.2% before a request for revision from ministers.

Scottish Water said it had made the revision with “deep concern”, warning prices could rise even higher as a result while households struggle against a cost-of-living crisis.

As part of its local election manifesto, Scottish Labour has called for a “water rebate” of £100 to help Scots pay their bills.

Deputy leader Jackie Baillie said it is “high time” such a payment was offered to households, claiming government in Holyrood and Westminster have “completely failed to act”.

Ms Baillie said: “Scottish households are facing the toughest cost-of-living crisis in years, with thousands shamefully being forced to choose between heating and eating.

“Faced with this crisis, the SNP and Tory governments have completely failed to act to protect family finances.

“While Nicola Sturgeon tours Scotland on her ‘cost-of-living express’ bus, thousands of households are being landed with crippling water charges.

Scottish Parliament
Jackie Baillie said the SNP and the Tories have failed to protect family finances (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

“With hundreds of millions of pounds languishing in Scottish Water’s cash stash, it is high time that this money was used to give Scots a £100 water rebate.

“Scottish Water is entirely the responsibility of the Scottish Government. Ministers could act now to protect family finances and prevent even further hikes in water charges over the next few years.”

SNP MSP Elena Whitham said: “The SNP Scottish Government has ensured that while UK-wide energy prices rise beyond inflation, the increase to water charges in Scotland for 2022-23 has been set at 4.2% – below inflation.

“In Scotland, the average water charges remain lower than the average in other parts of the UK – in 2021-22 the average charge in Scotland is £375, compared to £408 in Tory-run England and Labour-run Wales.

“The SNP Scottish Government also increased the water charges reduction scheme discount from 25% to 35% to protect those at the sharpest end of the Tory made cost-of-living crisis.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier