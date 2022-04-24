Transgender MP tells young people not to ‘wait as long as I’ve waited’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Transgender MP tells young people not to ‘wait as long as I’ve waited’

By Press Association
April 24 2022, 8.31am
Jamie Wallis who has come out as trans (House of Commons)
Jamie Wallis who has come out as trans (House of Commons)

The first openly transgender MP has told young people dealing with gender issues not to “wait as long as I’ve waited”.

Last month, Jamie Wallis revealed he was raped and blackmailed, wants to transition to be a woman, and also suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), in a highly personal statement.

The Tory MP for Bridgend was praised for his bravery after revealing that he was “not OK”, and for being open about having gender dysphoria.

Jamie Wallis MP arrest
MP Jamie Wallis has opened up about coming to terms with his gender identity in an interview with Sky (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In a new tell-all interview on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday, the 37-year-old politician offered advice to young people who were struggling with their gender identity.

He said he “wouldn’t wait as long as I’ve waited”, but there was “nothing wrong with just taking some time and discovering yourself”.

“But when you know who you are, you are ready and you want to tell the world, there are people like myself who are waiting and we’re welcoming, we’re friendly and we’re here to help and support” he added.

Mr Wallis, who said he still intends to use he/him pronouns until a later stage in his transition, also opened up about feeling alone as a child, coping with questions about his gender identity.

He said: “I came to the wrong conclusion, at the time I thought it was just me and that maybe there was some horrible mistake or something that had gone very wrong.”

“As I got older and I started to learn a little bit more about this issue and that moment when you realise it isn’t just you, that moment isn’t just a revelation, it is exciting and terrifying at the same time”, he added.

He explained how he had “tried to become this person that I thought I should have been” but “woke up one day and I realised actually I am no longer ashamed” in 2021.

The MP, who previously disclosed he was raped by a man he “hooked up” with after meeting online, said he “felt very ashamed and empty inside” following the experience and suffered nightmares and flashbacks as a result.

But he told Sky it was “truly frightening” to discover the “shocking” number of people who got in touch with him to talk about their similar experience.

Mr Wallis also touched on being targeted by a blackmailer who threatened to out him to the public unless he paid £50,000, and the “toxic” debate on transgender participation in competitive sport.

The politician came out in a post online shortly after a gathering for Tory MPs at which the Prime Minister reportedly made a joke about trans issues.

However, Mr Johnson later commended Mr Wallis’s statement by saying it “would have taken an immense amount of courage”

