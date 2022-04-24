Covid home delivery boom opened lower-paid jobs, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Covid home delivery boom opened lower-paid jobs, report finds

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 12.04am
Warehouses are looking for new workers, the IFS said (Ben Birchall/PA)
The popularity of home deliveries during the pandemic has led to a rise in the number of vacancies in lower-paid jobs in warehouses, according to a report.

But despite the many vacancies, workers are no better off than they were before the pandemic.

Warehouse workers and drivers have seen the biggest rise in vacancies as a result of the home delivery boom that happened during the pandemic.

Vacancies for warehouse workers were more than double pre-pandemic levels in the five months to February and vacancies for drivers were 80% higher, according to an Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) report.

Across the labour market there have been around a fifth more job opportunities over the last six months than in 2019.

But the IFS warned that unemployed workers are no more likely to find jobs now than before the pandemic despite the higher vacancy rates.

Vacancies have increased the most for those without higher education, meaning many new opportunities are in lower-paid jobs.

Yet the overall mix is similar to 2019 and has not shifted any more than usual.

Xiaowei Xu, senior research economist at the IFS, said: “The pandemic has not led to a huge change in the mix of jobs demanded, but the shift towards lower-skilled occupations is potentially concerning.

“There are signs that vacancies today are still affected by transitory factors, for example pent-up demand for job moves over the pandemic and the fall in EU migrants, so it is possible that this will fade over time.

“That said, the specific occupations that have seen large increases in vacancies are consistent with a shift in consumer preferences towards home delivery, which could indicate a more permanent change in labour demand.”

The research also found no sign that an increase in vacancies has pushed up wages for workers.

Workers’ total pay was just 0.4% higher than a year ago after taking inflation into account as real wages fail to keep up with rising prices, the ONS said this month.

The IFS said it is too early to say whether higher demand for lower-skilled jobs will be temporary or the new normal.

