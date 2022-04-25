Four in 10 reported difficulties with energy bills before price cap soared

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Four in 10 reported difficulties with energy bills before price cap soared

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 10.33am Updated: April 25 2022, 12.47pm
The cost of energy soared in April when the price cap was increased (Peter Byrne/PA)
Four in 10 people in the UK said they were struggling to pay their energy bills in March, even before the latest price cap hike, new data shows.

A survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that 43% of those who pay energy bills said it was “very or somewhat difficult” to afford them last month.

This was while 22 million households in Britain still had their energy bills capped at £1,277 per year for the average household. The cap rose to £1,971 on April 1 and has been applied to most default tariffs.

Difficulty playing household bills
(PA Graphics)

In the most deprived parts of England 57% of people reported difficulty in paying energy bills, but even in the least deprived areas of the country, 35% struggled.

Meanwhile, nearly a quarter (23%) of adults across the country reported it was very difficult or difficult to pay their usual household bills last month compared to a year ago. In November the same figure was 17%.

Bills are rising alongside everyday costs for nearly everyone in the UK, as well as in many other countries.

Inflation rose by 7% in the 12 months to March, according to the latest Consumer Prices Index data from the ONS.

Energy price cap: default tariff
(PA Graphics)

Nearly all the people surveyed by the ONS in March (87%) reported that their cost of living had risen compared to just a month before.

In November only 62% of people reported the same.

The survey found that 17% are borrowing more money or using more credit than a year ago while 43% reported they will not be able to save money over the next 12 months.

Jack Leslie, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “The combination of shrinking pay packets and rising costs means that the pressure on households is building, with lower-income families set to feel the squeeze the most, and over a third of the most deprived fifth of households in England already saying it has been difficult or very difficult to pay their usual bills.

“This is set to get worse, with the estimated number of households experiencing fuel stress hitting five million this month.

“Going forwards, the Government must do all it can to protect those who will be hardest hit – with support for low-income households a priority.”

Separate research from MetLife, an insurance company, found that one in six people have cut back costs and 57% say they expect to do so soon.

People were most likely to consider giving up everyday perks such as eating lunch out (40%), luxury items (37%), holidays and day trips (34%), socialising (32%) and entertainment subscriptions (28%).

