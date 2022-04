Push to complete census with 700,000 households in Scotland yet to fill it in

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s Constitution Secretary, Angus Robertson, has urged 700,000 households to complete this year’s census.

The survey, which takes place once every decade to gauge the demographics of the country and guide the future of public services, is due to close on Sunday.

Those who have not completed the census face prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000.

New figures from National Records of Scotland (NRS) show some 700,000 of the 2.7 million households have yet to submit their response.

Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson urged Scots to return responses to the census (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Robertson has urged Scots to take part.

“I want to thank the two million households who have already completed the census and met their legal responsibility,” he said.

“But as we enter the final week many returns remain outstanding.

“For the census to be effective in delivering its many benefits for future public services, it is vital that we secure a higher response rate and one that reflects the diversity of our communities.

“Today we are calling on all of our communities and organisations to come together and to redouble their efforts to encourage participation.

“It’s absolutely essential that every householder in Scotland completes the census.”

The figures show the Glasgow City Council area has the lowest response rate, as of Monday morning, with just 65.5%, compared to 82.2% in Aberdeenshire.

NRS chief executive, Paul Lowe, added: “Every single household return is vital to the overall success of the census.

“Census data is vital in informing decisions about services that affect us all.

“We have put in place a number of additional interventions to support those who have yet to complete a return. This includes a range of additional household reminders.

“Our field team have already undertaken more than 750,000 household visits to support those who have not completed, and are continuing to make these visits.”