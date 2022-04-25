Sinn Fein ‘striking balance between unity push and bread-and-butter issues’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics

Sinn Fein ‘striking balance between unity push and bread-and-butter issues’

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 3.07pm Updated: April 25 2022, 5.47pm
Left to right, John Finucane MP, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill holding a sign with Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald, and Conor Murphy during the Sinn Fein manifesto launch at the MAC, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Left to right, John Finucane MP, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill holding a sign with Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald, and Conor Murphy during the Sinn Fein manifesto launch at the MAC, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Sinn Fein wants to strike a balance between its aspiration for Irish unity and tackling the real life concerns of people, Mary Lou McDonald has said.

The party president insisted the process of planning for unification, through the establishment of an all-island citizens’ assembly, could continue alongside efforts to deal with bread-and-butter issues, such as rocketing living costs and spiralling health service waiting lists.

Mrs McDonald was commenting as she joined senior party colleagues in Belfast to launch Sinn Fein’s manifesto for the forthcoming Assembly election in Northern Ireland.

The document includes a pledge to pay £230 to every household in the region to help mitigate some of the pressure of rising energy bills.

Another manifesto priority is securing a date for a border poll on unification.

Mrs McDonald declined to be drawn on a specific timeline for holding referenda on both sides of the border but predicted “significant change will happen in the course of this decade”.

“We are Irish republicans, people know our position in respect of Irish reunification and referendums,” she added.

“There’s no secret about that, but we know that you can push for that, plan for that, but also work very constructively and not just work constructively, but deliver for people and everybody in the here and now.

“And there has to be a balance struck between those two things and our campaign is fashioned to recognise those bread and butter, lived realities of people.”

Mrs McDonald said planning for unity “does not mean that you suspend everything else”.

2022 NI Assembly election
Sinn Fein candidates and supporters during the manifesto launch (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Everybody here will tell you out on the doors the question for people is how do I make my electricity bill, how do I ensure that we can just keep things going and in many, many households keep our heads above water, and that includes working families.

“So, we need to manage all of the above and the Assembly and the Executive have to be constructive, partnership-based platforms to discuss, to debate and to plan for that future and, yes, referendums will feature of course, they’re part and parcel of the Good Friday Agreement, which will be 25 years old next year.”

The DUP has claimed Sinn Fein will be emboldened to press for a referendum if it displaces the DUP as the largest party following the May 5 election.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted a “divisive border poll” is the republican party’s sole focus, to the detriment of all other issues.

Unionist rivals have accused him of trying to scare the unionist electorate into voting DUP to consolidate his party’s support in the wake of a series of opinion polls that have indicated it is trailing behind Sinn Fein.

While a page of the Sinn Fein manifesto is dedicated to planning for unity, it was not one of the issues the party chose to focus on as it unveiled the document on Monday morning.

However, Mrs McDonald and vice president Michelle O’Neill faced a series of media questions on the issue after the launch.

The party leader rejected the suggestion that the party was deliberately placing less emphasis on unification as a way to blunt the DUP campaign strategy.

She also denied a border poll would be “divisive”.

2022 NI Assembly election
Left to right, John Finucane MP, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald and Conor Murphy (Liam McBurney/PA)

“As people who believe in the future of this country, we will always set out a position that a united Ireland or a new Ireland works for everybody, can work for everybody,” she said.

“It’s not divisive, as a matter of fact the proposition is a very inclusive one.”

As well as the £230 for every household, a scheme that would cost £177 million, Sinn Fein also pledges to give an extra £100 to benefit recipients who were previously eligible for Stormont’s Energy Support Scheme.

The party also said it would support diverting an extra £1 billion into the region’s under-pressure health service.

Sinn Fein also criticised the DUP’s stewardship of the Department of Economy and said more needed to be done to promote what it described as the benefit of the provision within Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol that allows local businesses to sell without restriction within the UK market and EU single market.

Commenting on the manifesto’s pledges on unity, Ms O’Neill said “that’s who we are”.

She added: “But we also focused on all the other issues which we know are weighing heavily on people’s minds.

“That is the cost-of-living crisis, that is how we’re going to put money in people’s pockets, that is how we’re going to try and fix the health service which is broken, not just by the pandemic but by 10 years of Tory austerity in advance of that. And we have huge work to do.

2022 NI Assembly election
Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald, left, and vice president Michelle O’Neill during the party’s manifesto launch at the MAC, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

“So, the only way we’re going to be able to turn that tanker around, particularly in relation to the health service, is if all the parties work together.

“We’re committed to doing that. That’s why we say on day one, immediately after this election, when the public have their say, we will turn up and we ask others to turn up and we ask others to join with us in trying to fix the things that are broken for our society right now.”

The DUP collapsed the Stormont Executive in February when it withdrew first minister Paul Givan in protest at the protocol.

Sir Jeffrey has warned that his party will not return to a powersharing administration post-election until the protocol is replaced, either by way of an agreed settlement with the EU or by the UK Government acting unilaterally to suspend it.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier