Nicola Sturgeon fears ‘worst is yet to come’ in cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics

Nicola Sturgeon fears ‘worst is yet to come’ in cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 5.01pm Updated: April 25 2022, 6.51pm
Nicola Sturgeon was speaking at the STUC in Aberdeen on Monday (Russell Cheyne/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon was speaking at the STUC in Aberdeen on Monday (Russell Cheyne/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon has said she fears “the worst is yet to come” in the cost-of-living crisis.

Speaking at the STUC Congress in Aberdeen, the First Minister told trade unionists the rising cost of living was hitting the poorest in society hardest.

In recent months, rising inflation, along with an increase to national insurance contributions and the biggest spike in energy prices in living memory, has stoked fears of an impending crisis.

“What is being experienced right now, and I fear the worst is yet to come, is more severe than most of us have ever known in our entire lifetimes,” she said.

“This crisis is hitting hardest those who are already most in need and it will push many people over the poverty line.

“No society that values fairness and basic decency should passively accept the poverty and misery this crisis is causing.”

The First Minister reiterated her opposition to the spring statement given by the Chancellor last month, where Rishi Sunak announced a 5p cut to fuel duty, the doubling of the Household Support Fund to £1 billion and a plan to cut the basic rate of income tax from 20p to 19p by the end of the current parliament.

Nicola Surgeon
Nicola Sturgeon admitted that she feels the worst of the cost-of-living crisis is yet to come (Russell Cheyne/PA)

“Last month’s spring statement from the UK Government was, in my view, such a disappointment – it totally failed to address what is a growing and an increasingly acute emergency.”

But Ms Sturgeon went on to say she recognised the responsibility the Scottish Government has to help.

“I accept and acknowledge without equivocation the big responsibility on the shoulders of me and the Scottish Government I lead – we have a duty, and it is a duty and a heavy responsibility to do all we can.

“We have done so and will continue to do so.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We understand that people are struggling with rising prices, and while we can’t shield everyone from the global challenges we face, we’re supporting British families to navigate the months ahead with a £22 billion package of support this financial year.

“We are saving the typical employee over £330 a year by raising the National Insurance Contribution threshold and we have introduced the largest ever single increase in the National Living Wage, while lowering the Universal Credit taper rate to help people keep more of the money they earn.

“We are providing millions of households with up to £350 to help with rising energy bills and providing the Scottish Government with £290 million as a result of the Council Tax rebate in England, on top of the record £41 billion settlement at the Spending Review – the highest amount since devolution.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier