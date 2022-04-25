Further trade sanctions on Russia and tariffs removed on imports from Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Further trade sanctions on Russia and tariffs removed on imports from Ukraine

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 10.01pm
A Ukrainian serviceman walks amid the rubble of a building heavily damaged by multiple Russian bombardments near a frontline in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Felipe Dana/AP)
Electronic equipment which could be used to spy on Ukrainians will be banned from export to Russia, while trade links with Kyiv will be strengthened.

Products targeted under the new export ban could include interception and monitoring equipment, the Department for International Trade said.

The Government also announced the removal of tariffs or quotas on imports from Ukraine, to help Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration keep the economy going while under attack from its neighbour.

The UK’s announcement comes following a direct request from President Zelensky’s government to liberalise tariffs, helping key Ukrainian exports including, barley, honey, tinned tomatoes and poultry.

The further restrictions on exports to Russia are designed to help isolate Vladimir Putin’s regime by closing potential loopholes to ensure the goods are not sourced from the UK.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “The UK will continue to do everything in its power to support Ukraine’s fight against Putin’s brutal and unprovoked invasion and help ensure the long-term security and prosperity of Ukraine and its people.

“We stand unwaveringly with Ukraine in this ongoing fight and will work to ensure Ukraine survives and thrives as a free and sovereign nation.”

The tariff liberalisation will be for an initial period of 12 months but that could be extended.

There was no obligation on Kyiv to reciprocate by lifting trade barriers, although the Ukrainian government has said its preference is to match the approach and will fully liberalise tariffs with the UK.

