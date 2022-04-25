Ambulances and more medical supplies donated to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ambulances and more medical supplies donated to Ukraine

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 10.31pm
The ambulances are due to leave for the nation in a few days (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
New ambulances, funding for health experts and more medical supplies are being donated to Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.

The UK is sending 22 new ambulances to Ukraine equipped with paramedic kits and medical grab bags after previously sending 20 ambulances three weeks ago.

The ambulances are due to leave for Ukraine in the coming days and are being donated following a request from the Ukrainian government.

Russia Ukraine War
Volunteers help an elderly woman to board a train fleeing from the war in Severodonetsk and nearby towns at a train station in Pokrovsk, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)

Some £300,000 in funding will be given to the frontline medical aid charity UK-Med to help train Ukrainian doctors, nurses and paramedics in dealing with mass casualties – while £300,000 worth of medicines and pharmaceutical supplies, which could help a hospital for up to six weeks, have also been given to the charity.

Meanwhile, more than 40 fire engines have arrived in Ukraine following the destruction of more than 100 fire stations and 250 fire engines during the war with Russia.

The donations are part of an ongoing package of support for Ukraine during the conflict, which began in February.

Mr Johnson said: “We have all been appalled by the abhorrent images of hospitals deliberately targeted by Russia since the invasion began over two months ago.

“The new ambulances, fire engines and funding for health experts announced today will better equip the Ukrainian people to deliver vital health care and save lives.

Russia Ukraine War
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in an apartment following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Felipe Dana/AP)

“Together with our military support, we will help to strengthen Ukraine’s capability to make sure Putin’s brutal invasion fails.”

UK-Med chief executive David Wightwick, who’s currently in Eastern Ukraine, said: “I’ve seen with my own eyes the devastating impact of this cruel war. Ensuring the more than seven million internally displaced people across the country have access to vital primary healthcare is and will continue to be of the upmost importance for many months to come.

“This very welcome funding from the UK Government will enable us to continue to deliver primary healthcare and lifesaving specialist clinical training in both the east and the west of the country, reaching those who need it most. We’re proud to stand in solidarity with the people and with our Ukrainian medical colleagues in this desperate time.”

