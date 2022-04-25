Ambulances and more medical supplies donated to Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New ambulances, funding for health experts and more medical supplies are being donated to Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.

The UK is sending 22 new ambulances to Ukraine equipped with paramedic kits and medical grab bags after previously sending 20 ambulances three weeks ago.

The ambulances are due to leave for Ukraine in the coming days and are being donated following a request from the Ukrainian government.

Volunteers help an elderly woman to board a train fleeing from the war in Severodonetsk and nearby towns at a train station in Pokrovsk, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)

Some £300,000 in funding will be given to the frontline medical aid charity UK-Med to help train Ukrainian doctors, nurses and paramedics in dealing with mass casualties – while £300,000 worth of medicines and pharmaceutical supplies, which could help a hospital for up to six weeks, have also been given to the charity.

Meanwhile, more than 40 fire engines have arrived in Ukraine following the destruction of more than 100 fire stations and 250 fire engines during the war with Russia.

The donations are part of an ongoing package of support for Ukraine during the conflict, which began in February.

Mr Johnson said: “We have all been appalled by the abhorrent images of hospitals deliberately targeted by Russia since the invasion began over two months ago.

“The new ambulances, fire engines and funding for health experts announced today will better equip the Ukrainian people to deliver vital health care and save lives.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in an apartment following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Felipe Dana/AP)

“Together with our military support, we will help to strengthen Ukraine’s capability to make sure Putin’s brutal invasion fails.”

UK-Med chief executive David Wightwick, who’s currently in Eastern Ukraine, said: “I’ve seen with my own eyes the devastating impact of this cruel war. Ensuring the more than seven million internally displaced people across the country have access to vital primary healthcare is and will continue to be of the upmost importance for many months to come.

“This very welcome funding from the UK Government will enable us to continue to deliver primary healthcare and lifesaving specialist clinical training in both the east and the west of the country, reaching those who need it most. We’re proud to stand in solidarity with the people and with our Ukrainian medical colleagues in this desperate time.”